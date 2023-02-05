Read full article on original website
gophersports.com
Hooten Named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week After Career Performance Against Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS – For the third week in a row, University of Minnesota junior Mya Hooten has earned a Big Ten weekly award. This time around she's been named Co-Gymnast of the Week with Abby Heiskell of Michigan, the conference announced on Wednesday. Hooten earned her fifth career perfect 10...
gophersports.com
Fourth-Straight Ranked Matchup Awaits Golden Gophers in Columbus
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (9-14, 2-10 B1G) is slated for its fourth straight ranked matchup with Wednesday's game against No. 13/13 Ohio State (20-4, 9-4 B1G) in Columbus, Ohio. The rematch against the Buckeyes is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. CT on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Game at Illinois Rescheduled
The University of Minnesota men's basketball game originally scheduled for Feb. 7 at Illinois, will now be played on Monday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. in Champaign, Ill. A television designation will be set at a later date. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within...
gophersports.com
Gopher Men's Basketball Game Postponed
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Illinois will be postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Golden Gopher program. Minnesota and Illinois, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates. Minnesota's...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Set to Open Spring Season in Hawaii
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's volleyball team will take on the University of Hawai'i for a pair of spring matches on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. First serve for both matches is slated for 7 p.m. local time (11 p.m. CT).
gophersports.com
Zumwinkle Named National Co-Player of the Month
MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named January's National Co-Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday afternoon. Grace Zumwinkle is the third Gopher this season (Heise, Vetter) to earn national monthly honors by the HCA after a dominant start to the second half. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists. The Excelsior, Minn., was named WCHA Forward of the Month for the sixth time in her career after becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals on Jan. 8. This season Zumwinkle ranks third in the nation in goals (21) and points (47) and first in game-winning goals (8).
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota men's and women's cross country teams were honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country All-Academic Teams while two Gopher women were named NCAA Division I All-Academic Individuals, the USTFCCCA announced today.
gophersports.com
Gophers Receive CSCAA Fall 2022 Scholar All-America Team Honors
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Gophers women's and men's swimming and diving programs have earned Scholar All-American Team honors for the 2022 Fall semester, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has announced. The teams earned the honor after posting grade-point averages of 3.46 and 3.30, respectively. In...
