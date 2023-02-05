MINNEAPOLIS – Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named January's National Co-Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) on Tuesday afternoon. Grace Zumwinkle is the third Gopher this season (Heise, Vetter) to earn national monthly honors by the HCA after a dominant start to the second half. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists. The Excelsior, Minn., was named WCHA Forward of the Month for the sixth time in her career after becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals on Jan. 8. This season Zumwinkle ranks third in the nation in goals (21) and points (47) and first in game-winning goals (8).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO