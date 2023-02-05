Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Related
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
APD: Fight leads to 1 dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting
A man is dead and a woman is hurt after an argument in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
Lansing Daily
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing 12-year-old boy last seen getting on school bus in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Officials say Janari Morrison was last seen Tuesday getting on the school bus at Young Middle School. According to officials, Janari’s mother said she...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
Argument in parking lot of popular Beltline bar leads to assault, Atlanta police say
An altercation over a parking space at a popular Atlanta bar and restaurant turned physical, according to Atlanta police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
No suspect identified in teen’s shooting death near L.A. Fitness in South Fulton
Authorities are seeking help in making an arrest in a fatal shooting near a commercial gym in South Fulton, police annou...
Driver crashes into school bus, speeds off, DeKalb police say
A car that crashed into a school bus fled the scene on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
ktoy1047.com
Atlanta PD: Man wanted on felony theft turns self in
According to Atlanta PD, Bobby Caraway, Jr. was the owner and operator of Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Police received multiple complaints against Caraway from citizens who say he took payment for monument orders that were never completed.
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred. Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
Comments / 0