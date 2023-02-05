ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured with
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Missing 12-year-old boy last seen getting on school bus in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Officials say Janari Morrison was last seen Tuesday getting on the school bus at Young Middle School. According to officials, Janari’s mother said she...
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide

Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta PD: Man wanted on felony theft turns self in

According to Atlanta PD, Bobby Caraway, Jr. was the owner and operator of Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Police received multiple complaints against Caraway from citizens who say he took payment for monument orders that were never completed.
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
