Nashville, TN

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest

One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round

Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire

The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization.  Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role.   As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

All aTwitter: 7 February 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft

There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
The Tennessean

The Tennessean 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Tennessee Titans get 1st pick of offensive linemen

The top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft could shake out in such a way that the Tennessee Titans can pick any player they want at their biggest position of need. Senior Bowl practices are complete and the combine is less than a month away. Draft season is in full swing, so it's time for The Tennessean's first crack at a 2023 mock draft. First, some quick ground rules:
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl

You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Tailgating Rankings

A controversial ranking of college football's best tailgating scenes has gone viral on social media. The rankings have Kansas State at No. 1, which is fairly perplexing to most of the college football world. WSN put out the rankings, using things like food reviews, ticket prices, stadium capacity ...
GEORGIA STATE

