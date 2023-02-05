Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report
Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats...
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
Look: Brock Purdy Is Close To Finalizing Significant Decision
The injury Brock Purdy suffered in last week's NFC Championship Game did more than knock him out of the game - it forced him into a tough decision, and one that he is set to make very soon. According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Purdy is going the route of getting an internal brace ...
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire
The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization. Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role. As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
All aTwitter: 7 February 2023
The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
The Tennessean 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Tennessee Titans get 1st pick of offensive linemen
The top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft could shake out in such a way that the Tennessee Titans can pick any player they want at their biggest position of need. Senior Bowl practices are complete and the combine is less than a month away. Draft season is in full swing, so it's time for The Tennessean's first crack at a 2023 mock draft. First, some quick ground rules:
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation
The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal. Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's ...
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Tailgating Rankings
A controversial ranking of college football's best tailgating scenes has gone viral on social media. The rankings have Kansas State at No. 1, which is fairly perplexing to most of the college football world. WSN put out the rankings, using things like food reviews, ticket prices, stadium capacity ...
