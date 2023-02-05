Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT NOT HAPPY THAT TROUBA HAD TO FIGHT AFTER TWO HUGE HITS
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba likes to play on the edge and at times, he has gone a bit too far. On Monday night against the Calgary Flames, Trouba threw two MASSIVE hits, the first coming on Dillon Dube in the opening period, then in the second period, he levelled Nazem Kadri.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Star Gets Engaged
It was a busy weekend for Buffalo sports stars. The NFL Pro Bowl took place along with the NFL All-Star game and there were players from both the Buffalo Bills and Sabres at each of the events. While representing your team is a great honor, one Buffalo sports star took...
NHL
Golden Knights go curling with their dads in Minnesota
The Vegas Golden Knights went from skating on ice to sliding on ice. Golden Knights players and their dads learned how to curl in Minnesota during their day off on Wednesday. The crew started the day watching a video about the fundamentals of the sport. Later, they hit the ice...
NHL
Lafreniere scores in OT, Rangers edge Flames in back-and-forth affair
NEW YORK -- Alexis Lafreniere scored 1:37 into overtime, and the New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Lafreniere scored on the rebound of a one-timer by Mika Zibanejad, which was created off a 2-on-1 rush. Jacob Markstrom couldn't control the rebound, and Lafreniere tracked down the loose puck in the right face-off circle before turning and scoring past the diving Flames goalie.
WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game
The most entertaining part of Tuesday's Florida-Tampa Bay game did not occur on the ice, with a fan fighting a mascot in the arena. The post WATCH: NHL Fan Fights Opposing Mascot During Blowout Game appeared first on Outsider.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.
NHL
My 25 All-Time Best Defensemen | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his 25 best defensemen, plus a few honorable mentions. This is as tough as it gets. Picking the Devils best defenseman means that I have to decide which of the two Scotts gets the Number One spot and, of course, by the inevitable process of elimination, who's the runner-up?
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
NHL
Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"
With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
NHL
Avalanche Stanley Cup film to debut Thursday on ESPN+
Features highlights, behind-the-scenes footage from run to championship last season. "The 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Film," chronicling the Avalanche's run to their first Stanley Cup championship since 2001, premieres at midnight Thursday on ESPN+. Produced by NHL Original Productions, the film features highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with...
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
NHL
Tkachuk of Panthers leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 5. FIRST STAR - MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS. Representing the hometown Panthers (24-22-6,...
NHL
Video Review: CGY @ NYR - 6:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck deflected off the skate of Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane and that there was no distinct kicking motion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
Comments / 0