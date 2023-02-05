ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

wbiw.com

Been there, done that. Stars celebrate 12th consecutive sectional championship

BEDFORD – One by one, they climbed the ladder, and they knew the way to the top while claiming their piece of the most prized postseason trophy. Been there, done that. Wouldn’t it have been perfectly coincidental for that ladder to have 12 steps? One for each championship trophy, for each cord of net cut down during this amazing Bedford North Lawrence streak.
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boys’ Basketball 3A Sectional to move to Washington, IN

HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball 3A Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed. While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34

After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy

Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Oakland City University hosts high school Scholastic contest

OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University today for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is the Scholastic Contest’s coordinator. Oakland City...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
INDIANA STATE

