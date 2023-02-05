Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Starrooski! Leach’s fumble recovery for layup in final second powers Stars past Loogootee
BEDFORD – Stumblin’, fumblin’, bumblin’, Colten Leach ran the basketball version of fumblerooski to perfection. Touchdown! Well, make that a clutch two-point conversion at the buzzer. Just like it was drawn up. Remember the infamous Nebraska touchdown in the 1984 Orange Bowl (anyone younger than 50,...
wbiw.com
Been there, done that. Stars celebrate 12th consecutive sectional championship
BEDFORD – One by one, they climbed the ladder, and they knew the way to the top while claiming their piece of the most prized postseason trophy. Been there, done that. Wouldn’t it have been perfectly coincidental for that ladder to have 12 steps? One for each championship trophy, for each cord of net cut down during this amazing Bedford North Lawrence streak.
Boys’ Basketball 3A Sectional to move to Washington, IN
HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball 3A Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed. While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors […]
wbiw.com
Streaking Stars riding the wave of momentum as they prepare to tangle with Loogootee
BEDFORD – At first glance, forming a fast opinion based on appearances and physical expectations, Bedford North Lawrence doesn’t impress anyone. Want to hear blatant honesty? Sit for a few minutes in the opposition’s student section. Pregame warmups start, and the comments start. ”Those guys are short!”...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34
After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy weekly athletics schedule for week of Feb. 6
SPRINGVILLE – Here is the Springville Community Academy athletics schedule for this upcoming week, beginning Feb. 6.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
wbiw.com
Hayden Baker wins DNR longest fish award with 56-inch longnose gar
INDIANA – Hayden Baker is the winner in the longest fish award after catching a 56-inch longnose gar caught in Aikman Creek in Daviess County. Indiana’s Fish of the Year program is back and bigger than ever. In 2022, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species. Submissions...
wbiw.com
Oakland City University hosts high school Scholastic contest
OAKLAND CITY – 242 students from 12 area high schools poured into Oakland City University today for the second annual OCU Scholastic Contest. Dr. Sarah Wilson, Director of the Honors Program and an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Oakland City University, is the Scholastic Contest’s coordinator. Oakland City...
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
