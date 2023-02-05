SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One week after defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans departed to become the Houston Texans' head coach, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement. The Niners are hiring Steve Wilks, who was most recently the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, as their next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Wilks' hiring comes a day after his formal interview with the team.

