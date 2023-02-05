Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.
It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.
The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.
The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.
More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.
Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
