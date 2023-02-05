Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Caddo Commission proposes social media campaign to educate youth on murder charges
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish commissioners on Monday advanced a resolution urging and requesting the state Legislature to implement a social media campaign to educate youth on elements and sentences of murder charges. District 2 Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the proposed legislation, part of which includes finding someone to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minden child dies from injuries sustained in crash
HAUGHTON, La. -- A Minden child has died from injuries sustained in a crash Monday near Haughton. State police said India Moore, 6, died Tuesday afternoon at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Her father, Trodarian Moore, 30, of Minden, is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the crash happened...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrests made for domestic violence, gun discharge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who Shreveport police say strangled a female juvenile until she lost consciousness last month has been arrested. Additionally, SPD also has arrested a man who reportedly fired a gun out of a moving vehicle. Arrested in the domestic incident on Friday was Curtis Clark, 45....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mooringsport man convicted of gun, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Mooringsport man was found guilty Tuesday of drug and gun charges from an incident that occurred last summer. Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by the seven-woman, five-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court following an hour's deliberation. He's guilty of possession...
