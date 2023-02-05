Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson got wrecked by Michael Chandler but still considers ‘Iron’ to be ‘easy road’ for Conor McGregor
Longtime UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson claims he was approached by the promotion about coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor, a spot that eventually went to all-action lightweight bruiser Michael Chandler. Then again, Ferguson said the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov, so...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier leans toward a Conor McGregor victory against ‘very hittable’ Michael Chandler
Dustin Poirier has a good grasp on how the upcoming fight for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) coaches will play out. It was announced this past week (Feb. 3, 2023) that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to collide after coaching opposite each other on TUF 31 this summer. The fight will act as McGregor’s first since breaking his leg against Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy bout (watch highlights). Chandler, on the other hand, last tasted defeat against Chandler in a thrilling Nov. 2022 Madison Square Garden clash, suffering a third-round rear-naked choke submission loss (watch highlights).
Liam Neeson Slams ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘He Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Not a fan. Liam Neeson is a boxing fan with strong feelings about the UFC and Conor McGregor — and he didn't hold any of them back. “UFC, I can’t stand,” the Taken actor, 70, said in an interview for the Men's Health series "Don't Read the Comments," released on Thursday, February 2. “That, to […]
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC middleweight comments on video of alleged thief handled, vigilante style
Recently a video went viral amassing over 16 million views in less than a day. The video shows an alleged thief, receiving a type of corporal punishment from the diligent members of a neighborhood. The would be criminal was clearly caught in the act by a group of adults who...
Comments / 0