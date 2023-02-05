ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’

Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
MMAmania.com

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’

You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier leans toward a Conor McGregor victory against ‘very hittable’ Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has a good grasp on how the upcoming fight for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) coaches will play out. It was announced this past week (Feb. 3, 2023) that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to collide after coaching opposite each other on TUF 31 this summer. The fight will act as McGregor’s first since breaking his leg against Poirier in their July 2021 trilogy bout (watch highlights). Chandler, on the other hand, last tasted defeat against Chandler in a thrilling Nov. 2022 Madison Square Garden clash, suffering a third-round rear-naked choke submission loss (watch highlights).

