chatsports.com
Matt Nagy: I ‘failed in a lot of areas’ but ‘it’s going to make me stronger’
PHOENIX — Matt Nagy didn’t know what he wanted to do after the Bears fired him as head coach last year. His ego was hurt and he was tired. He knew he loved football, but wasn’t sure how much it loved him back. “Everything shuts down,” he...
chatsports.com
Report: The likely outcome for Brock Purdy is that he won’t require Tommy John surgery
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to have elbow surgery to repair his UCL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tweeted the following:. No surgery yet for #49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Per an orthopedic surgeon not involved in this case, the idea is to make sure conditions are as good as possible — no swelling, etc. — before going in and making the repair.
Zac Jackson: Browns are more likely to trade second round pick for veteran; need to be aggressive with glaring needs
Zac Jackson talks about why he believes the Browns will be aggressive this offseason, the most likely scenario moving forward at left tackle with Jedrick Wills, the Saints’ hiring of Joe Woods and how much input Jim Schwartz will have in his staff.
