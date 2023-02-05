ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: The likely outcome for Brock Purdy is that he won’t require Tommy John surgery

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to have elbow surgery to repair his UCL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tweeted the following:. No surgery yet for #49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Per an orthopedic surgeon not involved in this case, the idea is to make sure conditions are as good as possible — no swelling, etc. — before going in and making the repair.

