Bison Track & Field Competes at Vanderbilt, SDSU this Weekend
The North Dakota State University men's and women's track & field teams will send athletes to compete at a pair of meets this Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The Bison will split their squads between the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and the SDSU Indoor Classic in Brookings, S.D.
NDSU Softball Picked Third In Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - North Dakota State Softball was picked to finish third in The Summit League in 2023, announced the league office on Wednesday, following a vote of the league's eight head coaches in the preseason poll. The Bison, who have won two of the last four regular season...
NDSU Women's Basketball Travels to Omaha and Denver
The North Dakota State (14-8, 8-4 Summit) women's basketball team is back on the road this week at Omaha (11-13, 6-7 Summit) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Bison will finish the trip at Denver (10-14, 6-7 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. GAME COVERAGE. Radio:...
