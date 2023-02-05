Late last year, the Oregonian/OregonLive ran a story on Yoncalla’s preschool, (“Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion,” Nov. 20). While prioritizing coverage of rural communities and early learning is admirable and worth celebrating, the feature upset local community members–raising concerns I have grappled with since. Many, myself included, felt that the story behind the success of our Early Works project was misrepresented and the community portrayed poorly – as “townsfolk” who “rejected” the idea of a preschool when “Portland-area do-gooders…tried to help the school district.” The community was depicted as a place mired in poverty– its residents somehow ignorant of the “brain-boosting benefits” of early learning.

YONCALLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO