Tempe, AZ

The Oregonian

Kelly Graves: Oregon women’s basketball needs ‘three or four more wins’ to be in NCAA Tournament

With losses in five of its last six games and a season-low NET ranking, Oregon is trending in the wrong direction as the regular season draws near a close. The Ducks (14-9, 5-7 Pac-12) have fallen entirely out of the AP poll and are No. 19 in NET, but are 1-7 against teams in the top 30, with the lone win coming against USC, which was without its leading scorer at the time.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason coaches poll; Bazzana, Forrester, Ferrer earn all-conference accolades

The Oregon State baseball team has been picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the conference’s annual preseason coaches poll. The Beavers, who are ranked in three of the six major college baseball polls heading into the 2023 season, received 77 votes in a ballot of league coaches, trailing only preseason favorite Stanford (99) and UCLA (90). The rival Oregon Ducks (68) were picked fifth in the poll, which was released Wednesday.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao playing through ‘some physical issues’ amid career-worst stretch

Te-Hina Paopao’s current struggles can be attributed, at least in part, to a physical ailment, according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. A career 40.6% shooter from the field, including 33.6% from three, Paopao is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season but has played poorly for the last six games. She’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 24.3% shooting from the field, including 20% from three, since Jan. 15.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

6 Oregon Ducks invited to 2023 NFL Combine

Six Oregon Ducks players have been invited to the NFL Combine, the most of any Pac-12 school. Offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, TJ Bass and Alex Forsyth, linebackers DJ Johnson and Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez are among the 319 players who have been invited to this year’s Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin receive NFL combine invitations

The NFL has invited Oregon State’s Alex Austin, Rejzohn Wright and Luke Musgrave to its annual draft combine, which is scheduled to begin later this month in Indianapolis. Austin, Wright and Musgrave are among 319 players invited. The combine, which will take place from Feb. 28-March 6, is one of the top events for NFL coaches, front offices and scouts leading up the NFL draft. The 2023 draft is April 27-29.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Community drove Yoncalla early learning

Late last year, the Oregonian/OregonLive ran a story on Yoncalla’s preschool, (“Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion,” Nov. 20). While prioritizing coverage of rural communities and early learning is admirable and worth celebrating, the feature upset local community members–raising concerns I have grappled with since. Many, myself included, felt that the story behind the success of our Early Works project was misrepresented and the community portrayed poorly – as “townsfolk” who “rejected” the idea of a preschool when “Portland-area do-gooders…tried to help the school district.” The community was depicted as a place mired in poverty– its residents somehow ignorant of the “brain-boosting benefits” of early learning.
YONCALLA, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
