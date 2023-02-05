Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Kelly Graves: Oregon women’s basketball needs ‘three or four more wins’ to be in NCAA Tournament
With losses in five of its last six games and a season-low NET ranking, Oregon is trending in the wrong direction as the regular season draws near a close. The Ducks (14-9, 5-7 Pac-12) have fallen entirely out of the AP poll and are No. 19 in NET, but are 1-7 against teams in the top 30, with the lone win coming against USC, which was without its leading scorer at the time.
Oregon State baseball picked 3rd in Pac-12 preseason coaches poll; Bazzana, Forrester, Ferrer earn all-conference accolades
The Oregon State baseball team has been picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the conference’s annual preseason coaches poll. The Beavers, who are ranked in three of the six major college baseball polls heading into the 2023 season, received 77 votes in a ballot of league coaches, trailing only preseason favorite Stanford (99) and UCLA (90). The rival Oregon Ducks (68) were picked fifth in the poll, which was released Wednesday.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Endyia Rogers undecided about WNBA draft or returning to UO in 2023-24
Oregon women’s basketball guard Endyia Rogers has not decided whether she’ll utilize her final year of eligibility or enter the WNBA draft. “It’s there,” Rogers said of the additional year of eligibility. “But I haven’t made a decision or anything.”. Rogers leads the Ducks...
Oregon women’s basketball guard Te-Hina Paopao playing through ‘some physical issues’ amid career-worst stretch
Te-Hina Paopao’s current struggles can be attributed, at least in part, to a physical ailment, according to Oregon coach Kelly Graves. A career 40.6% shooter from the field, including 33.6% from three, Paopao is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season but has played poorly for the last six games. She’s averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 24.3% shooting from the field, including 20% from three, since Jan. 15.
Oregon State bans practice of spectators leaving and re-entering Reser Stadium at halftime
A long-standing tradition for fans attending Oregon State Beavers football games at Reser Stadium will end this fall. Spectators will no longer be allowed to leave the stadium at halftime and re-enter for the second half. The policy was revealed when Oregon State football season ticket information went out to customers ahead of the 2023 season.
6 Oregon Ducks invited to 2023 NFL Combine
Six Oregon Ducks players have been invited to the NFL Combine, the most of any Pac-12 school. Offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, TJ Bass and Alex Forsyth, linebackers DJ Johnson and Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez are among the 319 players who have been invited to this year’s Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 28 to March 6.
Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, Rejzohn Wright, Alex Austin receive NFL combine invitations
The NFL has invited Oregon State’s Alex Austin, Rejzohn Wright and Luke Musgrave to its annual draft combine, which is scheduled to begin later this month in Indianapolis. Austin, Wright and Musgrave are among 319 players invited. The combine, which will take place from Feb. 28-March 6, is one of the top events for NFL coaches, front offices and scouts leading up the NFL draft. The 2023 draft is April 27-29.
Photos: Olivia Hinck buzzer-beater lifts Benson girls basketball over Jefferson
The last time Portland Interscholastic League rivals Benson and Jefferson met on the court, the Techsters ended with a big 60-48 win. But Tuesday’s rematch was much, much closer. The Democrats kept the game close late, with Benson needing a buzzer-beater layup from Olivia Hinck to take a 62-61...
Readers respond: Community drove Yoncalla early learning
Late last year, the Oregonian/OregonLive ran a story on Yoncalla’s preschool, (“Rural Oregon town rejected a preschool for years. Now parents embrace its expansion,” Nov. 20). While prioritizing coverage of rural communities and early learning is admirable and worth celebrating, the feature upset local community members–raising concerns I have grappled with since. Many, myself included, felt that the story behind the success of our Early Works project was misrepresented and the community portrayed poorly – as “townsfolk” who “rejected” the idea of a preschool when “Portland-area do-gooders…tried to help the school district.” The community was depicted as a place mired in poverty– its residents somehow ignorant of the “brain-boosting benefits” of early learning.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0