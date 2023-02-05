Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
The Mavericks' New Projected Starting Lineup Looks Scary
The Dallas Mavericks new starting lineup with a backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could be extremely dangerous for the rest of the season.
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Los Angeles
Don’t believe everything you read. People have ulterior motives. Organizations do too. The NBA is no exception to this rule. For example, look at the Detroit Pistons. Recently, it’s been reported that they’re not interested in trading Bojan Bogdanovic. Something tells us that this rebuilding team might...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shocking Trade Rumor About Kevin Durant
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith noted that the Boston Celtics could trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season
The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
Eastern Conference Rival Reportedly Interested In Swinging Trade For Celtics Sharpshooter
Will the Boston Celtics make any big moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline? The Celtics have been linked mainly to big men to fill a backup role on the Boston bench, but there have also been other rumblings. Payton Pritchard has drawn interest across the league but he reportedly isn't the only one. ...
Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe withdraws from 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has decided not to compete in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, has emerged as one of the most dynamic dunkers in the league. But after originally choosing to participate in the contest, he has withdrawn.
Nike drops LeBron James NBA scoring record clothing collection online minutes after Lakers star becomes all-time points leader
LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time points leader Tuesday night. Within minutes, the Beaverton-based sportswear giant who created his signature shoe -- Nike -- had a new, special edition LeBron James clothing collection that posted online to celebrate his biggest moment yet. The collection was accompanied by a special black and white video that enveloped the entire home page of the company’s website, featuring iconic footage and photos paying tribute to LeBron’s legendary 20-year NBA career and life in basketball.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The next three games for the Portland Trail Blazers could be considered critical. Well, as critical as NBA games can be in February. The Blazers (26-28) host Golden State (28-26) on Wednesday, followed by Oklahoma City on Friday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. All three opponents are...
2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7
The 2022-2023 NBA season is in full swing. Here is the 2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7. There may not be as hyped of a draft prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is over 7-foot, but has the skills of a guard. Whoever is picking first will take him. 2. Detroit...
What TV channel is Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/7/2023)
NBA draft prospect Emoni Bates (21.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7) pay a visit to the Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5) and guard Curtis Jones (16.1 ppg) in a Mid-American Conference men’s college basketball matchup set to tip off on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Pac-12 football projected win totals for every team in 2023
The Pac-12 hungers for a trip to the College Football Playoff, and it figures to be one of the deepest conferences heading into 2023. That is a positive for the contenders but could come with a price, as the conference tends to eat itself alive. Spring football win totals are now here to look ahead to Pac-12 football in 2023.
