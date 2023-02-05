ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season

The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Nike drops LeBron James NBA scoring record clothing collection online minutes after Lakers star becomes all-time points leader

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time points leader Tuesday night. Within minutes, the Beaverton-based sportswear giant who created his signature shoe -- Nike -- had a new, special edition LeBron James clothing collection that posted online to celebrate his biggest moment yet. The collection was accompanied by a special black and white video that enveloped the entire home page of the company’s website, featuring iconic footage and photos paying tribute to LeBron’s legendary 20-year NBA career and life in basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7

The 2022-2023 NBA season is in full swing. Here is the 2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7. There may not be as hyped of a draft prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is over 7-foot, but has the skills of a guard. Whoever is picking first will take him. 2. Detroit...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/7/2023)

NBA draft prospect Emoni Bates (21.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7) pay a visit to the Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5) and guard Curtis Jones (16.1 ppg) in a Mid-American Conference men’s college basketball matchup set to tip off on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Pac-12 football projected win totals for every team in 2023

The Pac-12 hungers for a trip to the College Football Playoff, and it figures to be one of the deepest conferences heading into 2023. That is a positive for the contenders but could come with a price, as the conference tends to eat itself alive. Spring football win totals are now here to look ahead to Pac-12 football in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
