Portland, OR

A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys

Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
Brewery List Announced for the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest

After launching last year, the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest returns to the beautiful Wingspan Event Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Oregon. The second-year event will place beginning at Noon from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26. The Hillsbrew Fest is presented by Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz,...
HILLSBORO, OR
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
