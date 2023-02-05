Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland’s Matthew Marcus tries for fifth ‘Jeopardy’ victory on Wednesday’s show
Matthew Marcus’ winning streak kept going on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, which means Marcus will be trying for his fifth victory in the episode that airs Wednesday, Feb. 8. Marcus, a software developer from Portland, once again combined general knowledge and a winning betting strategy to emerge with the victory.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Bill Oram: Portland goes public with its pitch for WNBA expansion
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took the five-minute drive west on Broadway Monday night. She left an event touting Portland as a city deserving an expansion franchise and headed straight for the Moda Center. Could Portland’s route to landing a WNBA team be so direct?
Portland Thorns announce 2023 regular season, Challenge Cup schedule
At long last, the 2023 NWSL schedule has arrived. The reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns’ 22-game regular season schedule, plus the group stage for the 2023 Challenge Cup, was revealed Wednesday. Portland’s regular season opener is scheduled for March 26 at 2 p.m. at Providence Park against the Orlando...
kptv.com
Portland high school becomes 1st in Oregon to teach AP African American Studies course
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time, The Advanced Placement Program is piloting an African American Studies course, only being offered in 60 high schools across the country right now. One of those high schools is in Northeast Portland at McDaniel High School. A group of 33 students are...
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
WWEEK
A Mom at Lincoln High School Gets to Coach Her Big Boys
Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team is a little unusual this year. The Cardinals have three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and they are at the top of the Portland Interscholastic League. The team often better known for GPAs than PPG has smoked perennial powerhouses Jefferson and Grant as well as emerging power Roosevelt on its way to a ranking among the state’s best teams.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
The Blazers look small, will the trade deadline bring size?: Blazer focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) looked small during their 127-108 loss Monday night to the Milwaukee Bucks. With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, can the Blazers add size to the lineup?. On the latest episode of Blazer Focused, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach take a look at where the Blazers...
‘Anarchists’ release Belmont Goats in protest of homeless sweeps
Portland’s famed Belmont Goats were temporarily set free early Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. Robin Casey, co-owner of the Belmont Goats, said she discovered Tuesday morning that the goats’ fence had been cut and...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a North Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Natalie’s Estate Winery brings variety and Hollywood sparkle to Newberg
You don’t expect to find evidence of Hollywood royalty at the end of a gravel road in the Newberg hills. Yet that’s where you will find silent film memorabilia tucked away in Natalie’s Estate Winery’s tasting room. The Hollywood history lessons and excellent wines offered by...
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
brewpublic.com
Brewery List Announced for the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest
After launching last year, the 2023 Hillsbrew Fest returns to the beautiful Wingspan Event Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Oregon. The second-year event will place beginning at Noon from Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26. The Hillsbrew Fest is presented by Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz,...
Red Deer Rebels at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (35-10-2-1) take on the Red Deer Rebels (34-11-1-3) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, February 7, 7pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Rebels audio. Follow:. The...
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
WWEEK
Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses
Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
Portland police officer to join Rep. Chavez-DeRemer at the State of the Union
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
