Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
veronapress.com
Boys swimming: Trio of Verona swimmers, diver medal at Big Eight Conference meet
Verona junior Max President-Seeley had never competed in competitive diving until this season and now he has earned a medal. Seeley finished second in diving in the Big Eight Conference meet on Friday, Feb. 3, in Middleton. He racked up a score of 333.65 to finish behind champion Krishna Lakkaraju (443.55).
veronapress.com
Girls hockey: Madison Metro Lynx clinch Badger Conference title outright
The Madison Metro Lynx clinched an outright Badger Conference championship after skating to a 3-0 win over Rock County on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Telfer Pavilion and Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit. The Metro Lynx (16-5, 11-0 Badger Conference) went 2-1 in three games last week. Hudson knocked off the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Amid late-game shot selection, Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn and Greg Gard have differing thoughts
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered a 54-52 loss at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats, dropping their ninth game of the season and suffering another setback after a win against Ohio State on Thursday. The hot topic of the loss? Chucky Hepburn’s questionable late-game shot selection. Hepburn took Wisconsin’s last...
big10central.com
Jim Polzin: Same offensive woes ailing Wisconsin men's basketball
There’s no magic wand that will make the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team we saw two months ago appear once again. That was really this season, but it feels like an eternity ago. That team was headed places. The one we saw Sunday night at the Kohl...
wisportsheroics.com
Can Wisconsin Bring Home a Captivating 2024 Four-Star RB?
The Wisconsin Badgers have worked frivolously to secure the state as their own. Starting and maintaining pipelines requires an expert amount of skill and a balance of attention between all areas. Wisconsin has been a battle in particular for top recruits, but the Badgers may have shifted their sights to one specific 2024 in-state recruit.
'The Attributes to be a Winner': John Blackwell Could be an Instant Impact Freshman For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Prior to receiving his scholarship offer from Wisconsin in September of 2021, John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich./Brother Rice) made his way to Madison for an official visit. Part of Blackwell's trip included an open gym run with the Badgers, featuring the likes of former lottery pick Johnny Davis and five-year starter Brad Davison, who helped lead UW to a pair of Big Ten Conference titles.
x1071.com
Investigation Surrounding UW-Platteville Wrestling Coaches
The UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through a very rough time. A report says the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Members of the team were told last week that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches. A spokesperson says they are investigating multiple potential UW-Platteville and NCAA rules violations, and they cannot comment on personnel matters while these investigations are ongoing. Former UW-Platteville wrestling coach Chris Walter is listed as an acting head coach and assistants Brent Allen and Les Hollingsworth are listed as acting assistant coaches. The team just concluded the “Throwdown in the Theatre” winning over Augustana 36-13 Friday at the Center for the Arts. But now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24.
nbc15.com
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
Channel 3000
Police presence near Memorial High School on Friday caused by accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said an accidental shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Lussier Community Education Center, located just north of the schools, at around 5:15 p.m.
Channel 3000
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
veronapress.com
Euchre Night set for Verona Area International School spring fundraiser
The Verona Area International School will host a Euchre Night fundraiser on Friday, March 10. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and will serve as the school’s 2023 spring fundraiser. The winner of the Euchre tournament will win a $200 cash prize. Free lessons and early check-in will be available.
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
Channel 3000
MMSD officials give details on law enforcement presence near Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials gave more details Saturday on what prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. In a message to families, the principals of both schools said a person was seriously injured in an incident at...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
