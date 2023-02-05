ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota

(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Officials: Jamaica policeman charged with abduction, rape

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they have charged a police officer with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop. A statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Wednesday says it happened in late January. It says the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman for an unidentified traffic violation. It says the officer then allegedly took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her. Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn't indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.
Lawmakers call for audit of Wisconsin’s professional licensing delay

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the state legislature want to know why it’s taking so long for some people to get a professional license in Wisconsin. The Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee on Tuesday ordered an audit of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
WISCONSIN STATE

