Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO