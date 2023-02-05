Read full article on original website
Trentonian
Ewing girls basketball earns top seed for Mercer County Tournament Championship Bracket
The Mercer County Tournament Association introduced the 2022-23 version of its girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday with a Championship Bracket for the top-8 seeds and an Invitational Bracket for its 9-16 seeds. Both brackets will be played until each has one champion. Teams are guaranteed at least two games, meaning...
HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters
On Senior Day, the Tottenville wrestlers celebrated their graduating teammates before getting to the business of dispatching their playoff opponent from Martin Luther King Jr, 66-12, and advancing to the PSAL AA semifinals in dominant fashion. “We wrestled really well, tonight.” said Tottenville coach John Cichon of his team, which...
Stewart scores twice as No. 1 Delbarton tops No. 7 Princeton Day - Boys ice hockey
Duncan Stewart scored two goals and assisted on another as Delbarton No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Princeton Day, 4-1, at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Nick Faccone scored Delbarton’s (15-1-1) first goal in the second off assists from Stewart and Timmy Galvin. Max Pendy scored an empty net goal late in the third as well.
