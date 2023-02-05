ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HS wrestling: Tottenville celebrates Senior Day with easy PSAL AA quarterfinal triumph; Petrides wins in A quarters

On Senior Day, the Tottenville wrestlers celebrated their graduating teammates before getting to the business of dispatching their playoff opponent from Martin Luther King Jr, 66-12, and advancing to the PSAL AA semifinals in dominant fashion. “We wrestled really well, tonight.” said Tottenville coach John Cichon of his team, which...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

