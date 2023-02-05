ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hope to Be Honored as Leader in Tap Dance Education

Receiving an award as a leader in dance education from one of the nation’s top tap companies would have been recognition enough for the Department of Dance at Hope College. It’s next-level to have had students invited to perform during that company’s 20th-anniversary celebration as well. “This...
HOLLAND, MI
Lindsey Root Luna Elected Midwestern Psychological Association Fellow

Dr. Lindsey Root Luna, who is an associate professor of psychology and department chair at Hope College, has been recognized as a Fellow by the Midwestern Psychological Association (MPA). To be named an MPA Fellow is the highest honor that the association can bestow on a member. Selection requires evidence...
HOLLAND, MI
Adjusting to City Life

Hi again! Welcome to week two of Chicago adventures with me! This week was not as crazy as the previous one, but I feel I got to know people much better, which was definitely a highlight. To kick off the week, I had my first official class for both my...
HOLLAND, MI

