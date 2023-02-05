With the Dodgers finally retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s number, there’s been plenty said about the impact Valenzuela had on the Dodgers franchise. Yes, he was an incredible pitcher, but this move honors more than his athletic abilities. It’s about the way he redesigned the Dodgers’ fan base, giving Latino fans someone to rally around. Few other Dodgers have had quite the same impact — you don’t hear anyone talking about Kershawmania or The Justin Turner Effect — but here’s a look at some players who changed the way fans saw the team, if only for a moment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO