A trailblazer for the University of Oklahoma's marching band was laid to rest on Tuesday as band members performed in her honor. Ellen Kirk Vanderslice was the first woman to perform at an OU football game as a member of the school's Pride of Oklahoma marching band. She played a cornet as she marched during the Texas Longhorns vs Sooners game in Dallas in 1941, her family said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO