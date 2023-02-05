Read full article on original website
news9.com
Pride of Oklahoma Performs at Burial of Marching Band Trailblazer
A trailblazer for the University of Oklahoma's marching band was laid to rest on Tuesday as band members performed in her honor. Ellen Kirk Vanderslice was the first woman to perform at an OU football game as a member of the school's Pride of Oklahoma marching band. She played a cornet as she marched during the Texas Longhorns vs Sooners game in Dallas in 1941, her family said.
news9.com
1 Pedestrian Injured In NW OKC Wreck
Oklahoma City Police are on the scene of a wreck involving a pedestrian near Northwest 16th Street and North May Avenue. Officers said the pedestrian was still alive when they arrived on scene, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver involved in the wreck of the...
news9.com
OCCC President Named Black Higher Education CEO To Watch In 2023
This Black History Month, a local leader’s efforts are being noticed on a national level. Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Jones was named one of 10 Black higher education CEOs to watch in 2023 by Forbes. “Not only was it surprising, it was incredible,” Dr. Jones recounted....
news9.com
Vehicle Crashes Into House In NE OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building. The crash happened near Northeast 50th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they helped secure the structure by installing shoring material. The driver of the vehicle was transported to...
news9.com
1 Dead After Shooting In SW OKC; No Arrests Made
One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called...
news9.com
Locally-Owned Business Offers Clothing Subscription Service
A locally-owned business is giving Oklahomans a taste of what it's like to be styled like the stars. It's a clothing subscription service located right in the heart of Oklahoma City. News 9's Jordan Dafnis went to Library: A Modern Clothing Store, to check it out.
news9.com
Crews Close Portion Of Riverside Near 21st Due To Sinkhole
A portion of Riverside Drive is closed on Monday morning due to a sinkhole that opened up in the road. Crews have closed off two lanes of Riverside Drive at West 21st street because of the sinkhole, which opened up in the southbound lanes, but traffic is still flowing. Officials...
news9.com
Money For New Jail Approved By OK Co. Commissioner
A new Oklahoma County jail is another step closer to reality. County Commissioners approved part of the budget allowing them to start the process of finding a location and an architect. Oklahoma County commissioners said the approval to sell bonds is the first big step to addressing an even bigger...
