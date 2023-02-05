ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comeback falls short for USD women at North Dakota

By Ian Sacks
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQuct_0kcwptzL00

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) – North Dakota evened the score on the season as they defeated South Dakota 83-66 on Saturday in Grand Forks. The Coyotes rallied from 14 down but weren’t able to seal the comeback as the Fighting Hawks evened the series to 1-1 on the season.
It was a balanced night for North Dakota (13-9, 6-6 Summit) with six players scoring in double-digits, including a game-high 15 points from Juliet Gordon. Standout point guard Kacie Borowicz followed with 12 points of her own while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing six assists for a well-rounded stat line. However, Borowicz, who has been averaging 20.1 points per game on the season, was guarded by South Dakota’s go-to defender in Macy Guebert who was able to hold her well below her season average.
Nakiyah Hurst led the Fighting Hawks with 16 points when they faced South Dakota earlier this season in Vermillion. She had another good game for North Dakota today as she scored 10 points and had a big defensive presence with three steals.
South Dakota (11-13, 7-6 Summit) battled with just eight healthy bodies, all of which played just about 20 minutes apiece or more, after a tough overtime loss on Thursday. Carley Duffney had another double-digit night for the Coyotes with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the line. Her presence down low was key for the Coyotes as North Dakota is one of the teams in the league that doesn’t outsize the Coyotes. Duffney attacked the basket and drew six fouls to send her to the line multiple times.

Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe followed Duffney with 13 and 10 points respectively. Larkins, who battled through foul trouble once again, played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hempe’s points came at big moments, as she drained her first three towards the end of the second quarter to give the Yotes a 36-35 lead.
It was a game of runs today with both teams going on big runs and also enduring long stretches of scoring droughts. South Dakota came out fast with a 7-0 start as North Dakota didn’t score its first bucket until three minutes into the game. The second quarter also saw a five-minute scoreless period for the Fighting Hawks as South Dakota went on an 11-2 run to finish the half. Quarter three started with a 10-point lead for North Dakota before the Yotes went on yet another run, scoring 10 straight points to come within two with UND leading 54-52. However, the Fighting Hawks came out strong to start the fourth quarter, going on a 9-2 run to build up a 12-point lead. South Dakota had good looks but wasn’t able to knock them down or cut the lead below double-digits as North Dakota outscored the Yotes 22-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

North Dakota was able to endure the Coyote runs and held the lead through a majority of the game, going up by as many as 17 late in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Hawks showed a strong defensive presence, forcing 15 Coyote turnovers and converting those into 26 points. North Dakota also pounded the paint to score 38 points inside compared to South Dakota’s 22 points down low.
South Dakota returns home to host in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

SDSU softball picked to win Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) – For the second straight season, South Dakota State, the defending Summit League regular season and tournament champions, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite for the 2023 season after a vote of the league’s eight head coaches in the annual preseason poll. The Jackrabbits, who received six first-place votes and 48 […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

From walk-on to starter, Hayes expands role at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Damani Hayes began his collegiate career at the South Dakota School of Mines in 2018. After two years in Rapid City, Hayes took his talents to USD to play for the Coyotes. Hayes has seen his minutes increase each of his three seasons with the Coyotes. From averaging 10 minutes a night […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

USD men fall to North Dakota at home

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — A 50 percent shooting percentage helped North Dakota outpace South Dakota in an 86-72 win for the Fighting Hawks Saturday in Vermillion. The win broke a three-game losing streak to the Coyotes for UND and pushed its record to 8-17 (2-10 Summit) this year. USD falls to 11-14 (6-7 Summit) this season. Kruz […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Floor Generals: Gylten and Meyer lead SDSU women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Point guards serve as the floor generals in basketball and for the SDSU women they have two, both of whom are all-conference caliber. Paige Meyer was a freshman sensation for the Jackrabbits last season, while Dru Gylten is in her first season with SDSU after five years with Utah. The two […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Behrens scores 30, Lynx girls defeat #2 Washington

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley girls earned an upset win on Tuesday, following a 58-50 victory over #2 Washington. Hilary Behrens posted a game high 30 points for the Lynx. Kennedi Deckert added 11. Washington was led by Brooklyn Harpe who posted 22 points. Grace Peterson contributed 12. The Lynx are now 10-5 […]
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
BROOKINGS, SD
kfgo.com

Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND

Zeke Mayo earns conference and national weekly honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State’s Zeke Mayo put together three strong performances in a week-long span which helped lead to three Jackrabbit victories. Mayo was honored for his efforts Monday as the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, presented to the top Division I men’s basketball player in mid-major basketball, […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton split double header

Click the video player above to see highlights from Dell Rapids vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton split a double header on Tuesday evening. The Titan girls won the first game of the double header, following a dominant 74-43 victory. The second game saw the Quarrier boys earn […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND

Late goals not enough for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) —The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club was unable to stay in the win column after a 2-3 loss to the Tri-City Storm on Sunday evening. The Storm were the sole scorers for much of the matchup, marking one goal per period with the Stampede unable to answer back until midway through […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Nets muscle past Skyforce on Tuesday

LONG ISLAND (LONG ISLAND NETS) – The Long Island Nets (15-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-7) 112-92 on Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum. Long Island forward Alondes Williams recorded a season-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Tuesday Scoreboard – February 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday night: NBANuggets 146, Timberwolves 112 NBA G-LEAGUENets 112, Skyforce 92 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Aberdeen Christian 65, Ipswich 45 Bon Homme 57, Burke 41 Brookings 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48 Canistota 55, Menno 34 Chester 75, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 35 DeSmet 68, Flandreau […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women blow by NDSU on road

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action. Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the second Jackrabbit women’s […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana football announces 2023 schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule. The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16. In […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tsln.com

S.D. high school students demonstrate skill at Wrangler 20X rodeo during BHSS

Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners Bareback Score 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57 4 Reece Reder Fruitdale 55 Breakaway Roping Time 1-2 Taylor Burgee Onida 3.6 1-2 Josie Mousel Colman 3.6 3 Breezy Amiotte Interior 11.9 4 Jessica Caspers New Underwood 12.6 Tie Down Roping Time 1 Tegan Fite Hermosa 10.5 2 Royce Bruns Plankinton 18.4 3 Mathew Heathershaw Quinn 19.1 4 Dalton Porch Kadoka 20.2 Goat Tying Time 1 Michaela McCormick Salem 8.58 2 Brylee Grubb Spearfish 8.69 3 Bailey Verhulst Reva 11.36 4 Josie Menzel Quinn 12.70 Saddle Bronc Score No Rides Steer Wrestling Time 1 Taten Hill White River 25.01 Barrel Race Time 1 Landry Haugen Sturgis 13.575 2 Gabi Irving Pierre 13.731 3 Raylee Fagerhaug Wessington Springs 14.060 4 Megan Marone Pukwana 14.097 Pole Bending Time 1 Kennedy Mclellan Dupree 20.05 2 Sophia Meyer Rapid City 20.79 3 Katie Sheridan Faith 20.94 4 Kylie Wittnebel Castlewood 21.12 Team Roping Time 1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche 8.49 2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood 13.18 3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood 13.49 4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski,Wauby 14.47 Bull Riding 1 Jesse Kline Hartford 66 2 Tate Meyer Huron 63 The twentieth annual Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase brought some of the best young South Dakota rodeo talent to the Black Hills Stock Show.
LOUISIANA STATE
KELOLAND

Harrisburg girls edge Tea Area in cross class battle

Click the video player above to watch highlights from Harrisburg vs. Tea Area HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls basketball team overcame an early deficit to outlast Tea Area on Monday night, 59-57. The Titans jumped out to a strong start. Following a 21 point second quarter, they led 36-27 at halftime. Harrisburg outscored […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy