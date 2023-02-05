Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
JCC boys win big over Fairmont
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team won its third straight game and improved to 11-7 on the season with a 62-44 win over Fairmont Tuesday night. The Huskies led 33-20 at the half, then led 45-21 six minutes into the second half. JCC led 61-33 before the Cardinals ended on an 11-1 run with reserves in the game. JCC never trailed in the win.
Jackson County Pilot
Cother sets school record in overtime win
Jackson County Central sophomore Rylie Cother scored a school-record 53 points to lead the Huskies to a 98-92 overtime win over St. James Area. Cother’s 53 points are the most for any JCC boy or girl in school history. The previous record was 48, set by Travis Rogotzke this past Friday in a win over Windom. The previous girls’ record was 44 scored by Alaina Wolff and Sadie Voss.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies win second straight
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team won for the second time in four days, beating St. James Area 79-68 Monday night to improve to 10-7 on the season. The Huskies led 39-35 at the half, then used an 11-0 run early in the second half to put the game away.
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestlers rally past Cobras
The Jackson County Central wrestling team erased a big hole Monday night in beating Windom/Mt. Lake 48-30. The Cobras won decisions in each of the first two matches, then the Huskies forfeited the next four for a 30-0 W/ML lead. The Huskies won the final eight matches, getting the maximum...
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Jackson County Pilot
David E. Johnson, 80
Memorial Service for David E. Johnson, age 80, of Fairmont, MN will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Fairmont with full military honors at the church by the Jackson American Legion Post #130. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Bethany Lutheran Cemetery near Bergen, MN. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. David passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
Jackson County Pilot
Locals encouraged to audition for PAC production
Locals are encouraged to audition next week for the Prairie Arts Continuum’s April production of “Nunsense: The Mega Musical.”. Auditions will take place Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the library at the Business, Arts and Recreation Center in downtown Windom. The PAC invites all to...
Jackson County Pilot
Three honored for heroism
A local state trooper, deputy sheriff and tow truck operator were honored this week for saving a life. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken, Jackson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Kelly Mitchell and the...
KEYC
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue will be temporarily closed for electrical utility work. The closure is expected to reopen later in the week, weather permitting.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Jackson County Pilot
Knights to serve breakfast for a good cause
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will serve up omelets and pancakes this Sunday for a good cause. Serving runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Sunday at Good Shepherd Hall in Jackson. The meal will be served in both sit-down and drive-through style. On the menu are made-to-order omelets with choice of fixings, pancakes, sausages, toast and coffee or orange juice.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Jackson County Pilot
New MS space officially done
The new Jackson County Central Middle School space in Lakefield is officially done. Minneapolis-based construction company Kraus-Anderson last Thursday declared the project complete, about five mon...
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
