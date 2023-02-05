ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75

Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos: One of the top possible staff members is no longer available

The Denver Broncos wanted to bring in a guy, well the fans did, we are not sure if this guy was the team’s favorite, but the fans definitely wanted Brian Flores. After finding out the Broncos would not be able to keep defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, they continued to look for other candidates. The one guy on everyone’s list.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update

The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade.  According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job

A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Sean Payton quickly asserts authority in Denver

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear he's the boss in Denver, not Russell Wilson or his personal quarterback coach. According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Wilson had a personal QB coach — Jake Heaps — and other support personnel last season, but his group will exit promptly, per Payton.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Report: The likely outcome for Brock Purdy is that he won’t require Tommy John surgery

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to have elbow surgery to repair his UCL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tweeted the following:. No surgery yet for #49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Per an orthopedic surgeon not involved in this case, the idea is to make sure conditions are as good as possible — no swelling, etc. — before going in and making the repair.
Yardbarker

NFL insider shares where Jeff Saturday stands in Colts’ HC search

The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net in their head coach search, but one of team owner Jim Irsay’s top candidates is fading from contention. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that the Colts are “leaning against” hiring Saturday as their full-time head coach. He added that Indy executives were planning to meet on Monday to determine which candidates are still in the running and which are out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ejiro Evero named DC for Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals saw another of their head coaching candidates get another job on Sunday. The latest is former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero was one of the first candidates the Cardinals interviewed last month for their vacant head coaching position. Evero did not get a second interview and now joins new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

