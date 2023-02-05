Read full article on original website
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show
The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
Arizona to hire former Washington State cornerbacks coach John Richardson, per report
Jedd Fisch said Arizona signed a “5-star coach” last week when it announced former assistant Duane Akina was joining the staff as a defensive analyst. But there was still the business of filling the vacant cornerbacks position to tend to. Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com is reporting the Wildcats...
Andy Reid Endorses 1 Candidate For Cardinals Coaching Job
More than four weeks after the end of the NFL's regular season, there are still two franchises without head coaches: the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts' search sounds like it could take several days to resolve, the Cardinals appear to be zeroing in on a hire. According to ...
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Ex-Jets coach could join Broncos staff - at age 75
Last week, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach. And now Payton needs to build a staff to help him guide the Broncos, who finished the year 5-12, to success. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Accoridng to SI’s Albert Breer, Mike Westhoff could...
Lawrence Taylor Names The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Lawrence Taylor has given his pick for who the greatest quarterback of all time is. Despite Tom Brady retiring last Wednesday, he thinks Joe Montana is the greatest to ever do it. "Joe Montana is still my man. The greatest quarterback ever? I’m still with Joe Montana. I'm not going with Tom Brady. ...
Report: Saints Lose Offensive Line Coach Zach Strief to Broncos
More shuffling on the New Orleans coaching staff, as the Saints lose an up-and-coming coach to a familiar face.
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Broncos: One of the top possible staff members is no longer available
The Denver Broncos wanted to bring in a guy, well the fans did, we are not sure if this guy was the team’s favorite, but the fans definitely wanted Brian Flores. After finding out the Broncos would not be able to keep defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, they continued to look for other candidates. The one guy on everyone’s list.
Broncos' front office denies report of last-second push for DeMeco Ryans
After the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a trade with the New Orleans Saints for coach Sean Payton last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting report on the team’s head coach search. The Broncos, according to Rapoport, made a last-second push to try to hire...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Derek Carr Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing something a bit odd when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. They're not allowing their longtime starting quarterback complete freedom to seek a trade. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders are fearful that Carr would have the "knowledge" ...
Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job
A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton quickly asserts authority in Denver
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear he's the boss in Denver, not Russell Wilson or his personal quarterback coach. According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Wilson had a personal QB coach — Jake Heaps — and other support personnel last season, but his group will exit promptly, per Payton.
Report: The likely outcome for Brock Purdy is that he won’t require Tommy John surgery
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to have elbow surgery to repair his UCL. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows tweeted the following:. No surgery yet for #49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Per an orthopedic surgeon not involved in this case, the idea is to make sure conditions are as good as possible — no swelling, etc. — before going in and making the repair.
NFL insider shares where Jeff Saturday stands in Colts’ HC search
The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net in their head coach search, but one of team owner Jim Irsay’s top candidates is fading from contention. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday that the Colts are “leaning against” hiring Saturday as their full-time head coach. He added that Indy executives were planning to meet on Monday to determine which candidates are still in the running and which are out.
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Ejiro Evero named DC for Carolina Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals saw another of their head coaching candidates get another job on Sunday. The latest is former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero was one of the first candidates the Cardinals interviewed last month for their vacant head coaching position. Evero did not get a second interview and now joins new Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich as the Panthers’ new defensive coordinator, the team announced Sunday.
