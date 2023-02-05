Brandon Whitney's game-winner lifts Montana Grizzlies over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Read full article on original website
Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle
BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
Missoula Hellgate basketball teams collect dramatic wins over Missoula Sentinel for season sweep
MISSOULA — With one second left, Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen stepped to the free-throw line with the game tied at 45-45 on Tuesday night. All she had to do was make one free throw to put the game on ice, earning a gritty road win at Missoula Sentinel that would also secure a season sweep over the Knights' hometown rival.
Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching
BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics. Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind.
Gene Cook, Great Falls golfing legend and Hall of Fame referee, dies at 88
GREAT FALLS — Gene Cook, widely considered the greatest male golfer in Montana history and a Great Falls sports icon for decades, died Tuesday at a Missoula assisted-living facility at the age of 88. Gene is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine, as well as three daughters,...
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Famous Rock Creek Lodge Offered For Sale. Testy Fest 2.0 Anyone?
The Rock Creek Lodge just outside of Missoula has been offered for sale. Who wants to bring back Testy Fest?. I've spent a good amount of time at the Rock Creek Lodge. For many years I was your official MC for the World Famous Testy Fest. If you're wondering if I have any crazy stories the answer is yes. Great googly moogly, yes. One year a naked dude brought his pet zebra. Not kidding.
Man fatally shot during attempted Missoula home invasion
A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.
Man shot on 300 block of Brooks Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports a man was shot in the 300 block of Brooks Street Sunday afternoon. Officers received a call around 4 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area. Officers responded on scene and found an injured male with a gunshot wound. The person...
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Police: Man shot by Missoula homeowner has died
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said the homeowner encountered a man attempting to enter the residence.
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
Missoula County K9 Deputy Loki remembered as loyal officer
It was a tough day on Tuesday for the Missoula County Sheriff's Office as they had to say farewell to one of its K9 officers.
