ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes

(WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools. Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes. Austin Taylor Fuller, Mississippi Valley State University softball Fayetteville Aljarea Johnson, Kentucky State football Braxton Wilson, East […]
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations

Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
DECATUR, AL
Kristen Walters

Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama

A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Here we grow again: How annexation works

ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama

Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
CHEROKEE, AL
WHNT-TV

Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day 10

Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day …. Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Hospital to Autopsy High School Senior Who Died Unexpectedly …. Columbia...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville

HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
HALEYVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)

Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy