Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Related
Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes
(WHNT) — Even though National Signing Day is recognized as one specific day, it opens up a signing period where athletes can continue to sign to their respective schools. Signings continue to pile in for North Alabama student-athletes. Austin Taylor Fuller, Mississippi Valley State University softball Fayetteville Aljarea Johnson, Kentucky State football Braxton Wilson, East […]
Sparkman head football coach Laron White announces retirement
Laron White, the head football coach for the Sparkman Senators, announced Monday he will retire from coaching.
National discount retailer opening 2 Alabama locations
Discount retailer Ollie’s will open its newest location in Decatur Wednesday. The new store will be located at 1682 Beltline Road S.W. in a former T.J. Maxx location. The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. The Pennsylvania-based chain of more than 460 stores in 29 states is also opening...
Leading discount retailer opening new store in Alabama
A leading discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 8, 2023, the popular national discount retail chain Ollie's Bargain Market will be opening its newest Alabama store location in Decatur, according to the company's website.
From a trailer park to television, this Athens native is proof positive good things can come from a small city.
ATHENS, Ala. — East Limestone High School welcomed back one of their very own as a part of Black History Month. Chauncy Glover is an Emmy award winning journalist who is back home to speak to students at his alma mater while emphazing the importance of his village. "This...
Gov. Ivey awards $1 million to create 250 jobs in North Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1 million grant to help expand a North Alabama airport and bring a new industry to the area.
Here we grow again: How annexation works
ATHENS, Ala. — Annexation can be a tricky topic of conversation. As surrounding areas continue to grow, here's the entire process. Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said, "Annexation is simply a process between the annexing authority, Huntsville in this case, and a landowner." The only requirement is...
Arrest of Casey White a ‘notable arrest’ for U.S. Marshals among 75,000 arrested in 2022
The USMS led the 11-day, multi-state manhunt for Casey White after Vicky White, a Lauderdale County Jailer, allegedly helped him escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in May.
Man shot and killed by police in small town in northwest Alabama
Police shot and killed a man during a fight early Saturday morning in Cherokee, a small town in northwest Alabama. Officers from the Cherokee Police Department and the Colbert County sheriff’s office responded to a call about a person reportedly being held against their will just before 2 a.m. at U.S. 72 and Cove Road.
WHNT-TV
Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day 10
Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Recovery Efforts For Missing Man Continue in Day …. Authorities in Colbert County are continuing to search for the body of 63-year-old Daniel Hamm. Hospital to Autopsy High School Senior Who Died Unexpectedly …. Columbia...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Residents of 2 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for deadly Jan. 12 storms
Following the severe storms and tornadoes that killed seven people in Alabama Jan. 12, Mobile and Morgan counties have been added to the list of those eligible for FEMA assistance. Individuals and households in these two counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance,...
myjrpaper.com
Marion County escapee captured in Haleyville
HALEYVILLE — A man wanted on escape charges from Marion County was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Haleyville. Arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 13 at 18th Street in Haleyville was Ashley Dewayne Pipkins, 46, of Haleyville, who has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine (possessing 28 grams or greater) and possession of marijuana second degree, according to Haleyville Police Investigator Lt. Eddie Collins.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WHNT-TV
Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs (News 19 at 4)
Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at a home on 5th Avenue. Three Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl-Laced Drugs …. Officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) made three arrests after multiple complaints about drug sales and activity at...
WAFF
Theft victim gifted bike by Florence Police
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was the victim of a theft a week ago was gifted a new bike by the Florence Police Department. A man who works at Arby’s named Devin had his bike stolen last week. Officers on the day B patrol shift with the...
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
WAFF
One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
WHNT-TV
Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation by SBI | Feb. 6, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
The welfare check allegedly involved a person “being held against their will”, according to Cherokee Police Department. When officers arrived, the CPD says they got into a fight with the suspect, and the suspect reportedly presented a gun which resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting...
Comments / 0