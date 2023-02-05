ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130

Percentages: FG .521, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Joe 5-10, Muscala 4-7, Jal.Williams 3-6, Jay.Williams 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-4, Giddey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jal.Williams, Wiggins). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams). Steals: 12 (Jal.Williams 6, Gilgeous-Alexander...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 85-57 win against the UMKC Kangaroos. The Tommies have gone 10-1 at home. St. Thomas averages 74.4 points...
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy