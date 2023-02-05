Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .521, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Joe 5-10, Muscala 4-7, Jal.Williams 3-6, Jay.Williams 2-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Wiggins 1-1, K.Williams 1-4, Giddey 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jal.Williams, Wiggins). Turnovers: 12 (Giddey 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Jal.Williams 3, K.Williams). Steals: 12 (Jal.Williams 6, Gilgeous-Alexander...
Porterville Recorder
Pacific visits Portland after Robertson's 35-point game
Pacific Tigers (12-13, 5-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-14, 4-7 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Pacific Tigers after Tyler Robertson scored 35 points in Portland's 94-93 overtime loss to the Pepperdine Waves. The Pilots have gone 9-4 in home games. Portland averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 7-...
Porterville Recorder
Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Drumgoole's 27-point showing
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 27 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-68 loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Great Danes have gone 3-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500. The Bulldogs are 6-4 against conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits Norman and North Dakota
Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota's 86-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 5-7 at home. North Dakota ranks fifth...
Comments / 0