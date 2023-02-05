Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tucker DeVries' 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody
Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm: Murray State missing defensive identity
There's a lot more questions than answers after Murray State basketball's 43-point loss to Indiana State over the weekend. But as Steve Prohm alluded to, you have to be able to put those losses behind you in the Missouri Valley Conference. And with the top team in the conference coming...
thunderboltradio.com
Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship at Murray State surges past $100,000 thanks to tractor pull event
Since 2009, the Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship has enabled 33 students to pursue studies in agriculture at Murray State University, thanks in large part to funds raised by the Derek Glisson Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, held in 2017 and 2022. This past year’s event sold out the Calloway County...
KFVS12
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan College. According to a post on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Carbondale police on a similar but unrelated charge.
cilfm.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
KFVS12
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray arrests net enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, deputies say
MURRAY, KY — Two Murray women are behind bars after a search uncovered enough Fentanyl to potentially kill 57,000 people, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Wednesday Facebook post, Calloway County deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant at a Murray residence on Feb 6.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
