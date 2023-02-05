Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO