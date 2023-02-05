ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustana acrobatics & tumbling debuts

By Ian Sacks
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) – History was made Saturday afternoon as the Augustana acrobatics & tumbling team took to the mat for the first time in program history. The Vikings faced the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, a charter member of the sport, falling 268.685-251.655 in front of a raucous crowd at the Elmen Center on the Augustana campus.

In its first-ever event, the compulsory, the Vikings scored an 8.50 in heat one, the acro heat. Throughout the compulsory event, the Vikings scored a high of 9.60 in the toss heat as part of the event score of 35.75.

In the Acro event, the Vikings scored their highest heat scoring the 7-element heat, totaling 9.15 points. In all, AU totaled 23.05 points in the acro.

In the final event prior to halftime, Augustana totaled 27 points in the pyramid event. The highest score came in the synchronized heat two with a score of 9.40.

The No. 5 Ducks led at halftime, 93.30-85.50.

Coming out of the intermission, the two squads went to battle in the toss event with the Vikings winning heat one, 9.25-8.65. The first heat of the toss was the 450 Salto where the two squads each had the same start value and Augustana came away with the heat victory.

The Ducks squeaked out a victory in the event at 28.00-26.05.

Augustana shined in the tumbling event, racking up 50.795 points. The crowning moment was the aerial pass where Paige Simon tallied a 9.225. Just after her, Kay Greene totaled 8.720 points in the 6-element pass. Kylee Kerce concluded the event in the open pass with an 8.900.

In all, the Vikings recorded 50.795 points in the tumbling event while Oregon totaled 56.125.

The final event of the day was the team event. Augustana started with a start value of 101.07 and recorded 89.01. Conversely, Oregon had a start value of 106.76 and tallied 91.26.

