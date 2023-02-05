Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New McDonald’s opens in Elizabeth, CO: The first in Elbert CountyCarla PatonElizabeth, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Parker Police K9, handler strike a pose as thanks for ballistic vestHeather WillardParker, CO
Related
CDOT announces changes to I-25 frontage road in Douglas County
People in Douglas County have deemed a dangerous stretch of the I-25 frontage road south of Castle Rock the "Road of Death." CDOT has announced changes will be made to the road.
I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity
The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Fort Morgan Times
Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment
A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian
Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
Man suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters in Centennial arrested
A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for ‘terrorizing’ Wheat Ridge hospital worker, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly “terrorizing” a hospital employee in Wheat Ridge, according to police.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County crews respond to report of shooting at Lafayette mobile home park
Boulder County crews responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. Lafayette police tweeted that they were...
1310kfka.com
Police: Gun found at Windsor High School
A gun was uncovered at Windsor High School. Windsor police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon after a Weld RE-4 student alerted school administrators about the possibility of a gun at the school. While a gun was recovered, police said there’s were no known threats associated with the gun, and there’s no ongoing risk to public safety. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
Aurora small business owner has truck stolen, seeks public's help to find it
An Aurora small business owner is the latest victim of car theft as Colorado contends with the unwanted recognition of being the worst state in the country for this type of crime.
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon
Multiple victims have been hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).
Juvenile male shot Sunday night in Denver dies
A juvenile male shot on the city’s west side Sunday has died, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.
Comments / 0