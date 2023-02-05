ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, CO

The Denver Gazette

I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity

The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Greeley fire rescues 3 from car stuck in embankment

A person suffered minor injuries last week after a car went off the road and crashed into an embankment in Greeley. About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 29, the Greeley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near O Street and Weld County Road 37. A car slid off the road into an embankment, according to a Greeley Fire Facebook post.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian

Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident.  Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533. 
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Gun found at Windsor High School

A gun was uncovered at Windsor High School. Windsor police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon after a Weld RE-4 student alerted school administrators about the possibility of a gun at the school. While a gun was recovered, police said there’s were no known threats associated with the gun, and there’s no ongoing risk to public safety. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.

