Bad 2nd half dooms No. 7 K-State at home versus No. 10 Texas

Markquis Nowell is fouled by Texas’ Timmy Allen during Kansas State’s 69-66 loss Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Jerome Tang doesn’t want his team to forget this one.

After the Kansas State men led by as much as 14 in the first half, the Wildcats squandered their advantage early in the second half and struggled to hang with an energetic and physical Texas team down the stretch as the 10th-ranked Longhorns became the first team this season to burden the No. 7 Wildcats with a loss in their own building, winning 69-66 in front of a capacity crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.