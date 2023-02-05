Bad 2nd half dooms No. 7 K-State at home versus No. 10 Texas
Jerome Tang doesn’t want his team to forget this one.
After the Kansas State men led by as much as 14 in the first half, the Wildcats squandered their advantage early in the second half and struggled to hang with an energetic and physical Texas team down the stretch as the 10th-ranked Longhorns became the first team this season to burden the No. 7 Wildcats with a loss in their own building, winning 69-66 in front of a capacity crowd at Bramlage Coliseum.
