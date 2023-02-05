Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Eyewitness News
Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police
While delivering his State of the Union Address, President Biden received overt heckling. Governor Lamont prepares to deliver his 2023 Budget Address. The Budget Address will include tax relief, the largest broad based tax cuts in 30 years for middle and low income families. A firefighter and state trooper struck...
State police cruiser struck on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on Route 15 South in Hamden Wednesday morning. The collision took place around 4:30 a.m. between exits 61 and 60, and the right lane is closed to traffic, according to the DOT. State police told News 8 that the trooper who was in the car […]
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Learning Center student arrested for bringing gun to school, fighting another student
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden. Police were called to the Collaborative Learning Center in Hamden just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of a reported fight. Officer Keron Bryce...
Eyewitness News
New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
Eyewitness News
Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire
Meriden, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Three bystanders risked their lives to help save a family inside a burning home in Meriden. The family was home when the...
Animal control asks for help finding dog ejected from car in Springfield crash
A dog was ejected from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 west in Springfield Tuesday evening and ran away from the scene shortly after. The dog’s owners and local animal control officers reported it missing, and are seeking the public’s help in finding the pit bull. Just...
2-car crash causes injuries on I-95S in Old Lyme
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash took place late Monday night on I-95 South in Old Lyme. The crash took place just after 10 p.m., and the highway was closed for several hours between exits 70 and 69 due to the collision. State police also said injuries were reported in the crash, but […]
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year […]
Eyewitness News
Home invasion, kidnapping case out of Thompson officially closed by state police
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - A home invasion and kidnapping suspect from a case in Thompson was extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut last week. Connecticut State Police said Keith Kirk, 31, of Oxford, MA, was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. He was brought to Connecticut on Feb. 1.
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of stealing $90,000 from Watertown Meat Center
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman stole $90,000 while she worked as a cashier at the Watertown Meat Center, according to police. Watertown police said they arrested Marissa Ganavage, 49, on a charge of first-degree larceny. Police said she committed a series of thefts at the meat center that led...
Eyewitness News
Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Bristol Press
Bristol woman injured in five-car crash in Hartford
A Bristol woman was taken to the hospital on Sunday following a five-car crash in Hartford. State police early Monday said Mia Phillips, 42, of Burton Street in Bristol, was among several people injured after one motorist failed to merge properly and created a domino effect of collisions – which resulted in one car rolling over – on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Exit 32a, around 5:24 p.m. Sunday.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol. Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4. They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Comments / 0