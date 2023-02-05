Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Lady Tarpons send seniors out in style in district win
It won’t be a playoff season for the South Lafourche girls’ basketball team. But the Lady Tarpons sure sent their 2 seniors out with a bang in their regular season finale on Tuesday night. South Lafourche beat Morgan City 54-16 on Tuesday, ending their regular season with a...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E. D. White vs Buckeye - Soccer
E.D. White had a convincing 4-0 victory over Buckeye in the first round of the division III regional playoffs. Preston Bergeron got the game off to a blazing start by getting the ball past Buckeye’s goalie with half an hour left in the first half, and Drake Mena doubled their lead moments later.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central celebrates Senior Night against East St. John
The Central Lafourche basketball teams celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday against East St. John. See photos of the games online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies Player of the Week: Gabby Lee
-- Senior Gabby Lee is leaving it all out on the floor for South Lafourche in every, single game. This past week, Gabby was big in a win against Lutcher, but also played her heart out in a close, hard-fought loss at Assumption.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons earn district sweep against Morgan City
South Lafourche earned a district sweep of Morgan City on Tuesday in The Tank with both the boys and girls teams scoring wins. The game marked the season finale for the Tarpons' girls. For the boys, they kept pace in the local 4A district and continue to control their own fate in the chase to try and win the district title.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Trojans scrimmage with Belle Chasse
The Central Lafourche baseball team got some live work in on Monday, scrimmaging Belle Chasse. The Trojans and Cardinals sharpened their skills before the start of the 2023 season in the coming weeks. See photos of the action online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
lafourchegazette.com
LCO Robotics team enjoying inaugural year
Larose-Cut Off Middle School had a new team on campus this year — a group of kids who worked hard, worked together and showcased some unique skills to their classmates and peers. The LCO Robotics Team launched this past fall, the first year of the program at the school....
Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1 million overpayment could’ve paid for at LSU
The news that LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was overpaid a whopping $1 million in 2022 ruffled some feathers on campus, where faculty are consistently underpaid compared to the regional average. While $1 million may not sound like a lot in the context of LSU’s athletic riches, it’s a lot of money in the […] The post Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1 million overpayment could’ve paid for at LSU appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023
“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
lafourchegazette.com
CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS
We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953. Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his...
lafourchegazette.com
Altrusa International of Thibodaux is eager to help the community through book donation
For Gillian Allen starting a chapter of Altrusa International in Thibodaux has been a way that she can give back to her community. “I like to say that we are the best kept secret for nonprofits out there,” Allen said. Altrusa International of Thibodaux, Louisiana started in October of...
NOLA.com
Mandeville student awarded Tulane scholarship
Three New Orleans Center for Creative Arts students have been selected as recipients of the prestigious Posse Foundation Scholarship, including Mandeville resident Lillian Foster, now a NOCCA Academic Studio student studying drama. The Posse Foundation is a national organization that awards students full tuition scholarships to college. The New Orleans...
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
lafourchegazette.com
Career Magnet School joins JumpStart 2.0 Convention as guest speakers
Jarad Walker, Principal of Career Magnet Center and Bonnie Lefort, CTE Coordinator joined forces to present at the 2023 Jump Start Conference in Baton Rouge. Together they shared how beneficial connections with post-secondary institutions can set students up for long-term success. Catherine Barber from Fletcher Community College attended as well; she is Perkins Region Director and was there to lend her own insight on forging relationships.
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway
Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects. The...
