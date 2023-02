Stacked with familiar faces and a handful of skilled newcomers, the UMass Lowell softball team is ready to make a splash in the upcoming 2023 season. Head coach Jen Starek enters her second year at the helm for the River Hawks, and appears to be extremely confident in her squad’s ability to improve upon the 2022 season. The journey begins at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at Coastal Carolina from February 9-12.

LOWELL, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO