ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 45

sdb61
3d ago

No one should ever be allowed to become an 8-time felon. By the third felony, a criminal should never see the light of day.

Reply(2)
28
Darkhunter
2d ago

So, he's going to receive over 400 days of credit for time served; plus there's a good possibility his sentence might be cut in half for good behavior, uh huh, so, he should be out and about in time to steal during the Thanksgiving/Christmas season. Way-to-go Justice system.

Reply
9
Jason
3d ago

So this story is about TWO dumb people. How do people still think it's a good idea to leave keys in your car running?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago man catches suspected burglar in his home, as wife and child were inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A father detained a suspected burglar in his own garage.His wife and two-year-old daughter are inside the house as this all happened. He is speaking exclusively with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza, reporting from Wrigleyville."Went into the garage and I just followed him into the garage."Niko Kara was the only person standing between, he said, a suspected burglar and his family. His two-year-old daughter was sound asleep upstairs when Kara said a man broke into the garage."It happened quick. I just followed the guy. I didn't want him to cause anymore harm."Kara first learned the man...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No charges expected for man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, Chicago police say

Chicago — No charges are expected to be filed against a man who shot two dogs in Lakeview, prompting a large Chicago police response on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement issued tonight, CPD said the 53-year-old man shot the dogs after they “continued to advance toward him in an aggressive manner” while off their leashes.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops find an identity theft and mail fraud mill operating inside a Loop hotel room

Chicago — Chicago police and US Postal Service inspectors are investigating a suspected identity theft mill found inside a Loop hotel room on Monday evening, according to a law enforcement source. Police initially responded to the Virgin Hotel, 203 North Wabash, around 8:25 p.m. after the hotel asked to...
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago SWAT responds after group tries to help armed man escape from police arresting him

CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is ongoing Monday night after Chicago police officers who were arresting an armed man on the West Side were attacked by a group of offenders. Around 7:56 p.m., police say they were placing a suspect with a gun into custody in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when an unknown number of offenders approached the officers to attempt to help the suspect break free from the arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 armed robberies reported minutes apart in Bucktown

Chicago — Two men were robbed minutes apart in separate incidents in Bucktown on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The same crew is believed to be responsible for both crimes, but arrests have been made. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking south in the 1600 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police fatally shoot man in Irving Park overnight (audio)

Update: Late Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the deceased man brandished a weapon and pointed it at people after being kicked out of the bar. Brown said there was an “apparent exchange of gunfire” between the man and two Chicago police officers moments later, resulting in the man’s death. Our original report follows.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after electronics, postal property found inside hotel room in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found electronics and postal property in a vacant hotel room in the Loop.Officers were outside the Virgin Hotels Chicago, at Wabash and Lake, just after midnight.Police and the Postal Service are both investigating.The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they're looking into who had the postal property, how they got it, and what they were using it for."As always, should anyone believe they are affected by mail theft, mail fraud, or any other criminal activity using the mail, I would strongly encourage them to file a local police report and to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455," Postal Inspector Spencer Block said in an email.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy