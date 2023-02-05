CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after police found electronics and postal property in a vacant hotel room in the Loop.Officers were outside the Virgin Hotels Chicago, at Wabash and Lake, just after midnight.Police and the Postal Service are both investigating.The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they're looking into who had the postal property, how they got it, and what they were using it for."As always, should anyone believe they are affected by mail theft, mail fraud, or any other criminal activity using the mail, I would strongly encourage them to file a local police report and to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455," Postal Inspector Spencer Block said in an email.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO