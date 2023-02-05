ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

Jodian Marie

Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023

OnlyInYourState

There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists

Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
OnlyInYourState

The Burgers From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Restaurant In Georgia Are Worth The Trip

The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!
Washington Examiner

Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school. Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
OnlyInYourState

This Vault In Georgia Holds One Of The World’s Most Closely-Guarded Secrets

There are a lot of closely-guarded secrets in the world. Nuclear codes, celebrity love affairs, sordid family histories… the list could go on and on. However, one of the most carefully hidden secrets of all time is right here in Georgia. It’s tucked behind the walls of a secure vault that’s visited by over one million people each year. The World of Coca-Cola is one of the most popular attractions in Georgia, and hidden inside this massive museum is the ultra-secret recipe for the most famous soft drink the world has ever known.
The Hill

Kemp condemns antisemitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) condemned antisemitic flyers found on residents’ driveways in Atlanta, Ga. suburbs over the weekend. Residents of the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody neighborhoods, which are predominantly Jewish, found antisemitic flyers encased in plastic ziploc baggies on their driveways Sunday morning. “This kind of hate has no place in our state and…
ATLANTA, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Carter Multifamily Completes $34.5 Million Georgia Acquisition of 200-Unit Brighton Park Apartments in Warner Robins Submarket

BYRON, GA - Carter Multifamily has announced its acquisition of Brighton Park, a 200-unit apartment community on Watson Boulevard in Byron (Warner Robins), Georgia for the purchase price of $34.5 million. Built in 2001 and spanning approximately 222,392 rentable square feet, Brighton Park offers well-designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
BYRON, GA

