Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
OnlyInYourState
The Burgers From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Restaurant In Georgia Are Worth The Trip
The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Georgia bill would make attacking critical infrastructure a felony
Following a string of high-profile attacks around the nation, a group of Georgia lawmakers are seeking to increase penal...
Bill aims to cut college degree requirements for state jobs in Georgia
The move is a reaction to difficulties in attracting workers in a tight labor market, the high cost of college, and Republican distrust of the ideological effects of college education.
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
Washington Examiner
Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school. Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
OnlyInYourState
This Vault In Georgia Holds One Of The World’s Most Closely-Guarded Secrets
There are a lot of closely-guarded secrets in the world. Nuclear codes, celebrity love affairs, sordid family histories… the list could go on and on. However, one of the most carefully hidden secrets of all time is right here in Georgia. It’s tucked behind the walls of a secure vault that’s visited by over one million people each year. The World of Coca-Cola is one of the most popular attractions in Georgia, and hidden inside this massive museum is the ultra-secret recipe for the most famous soft drink the world has ever known.
U.S. Senator supports purchase of new land in Oconee National Forest
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff recently issued a statement encouraging the U.S. Forest Service to support a nonprofit organization in its effort to acquire new property for public use, including possible land acquisitions in the Oconee National Forest near Athens. The Land and Water Conservation Fund is negotiating for the purchase...
Kemp condemns antisemitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
multifamilybiz.com
Carter Multifamily Completes $34.5 Million Georgia Acquisition of 200-Unit Brighton Park Apartments in Warner Robins Submarket
BYRON, GA - Carter Multifamily has announced its acquisition of Brighton Park, a 200-unit apartment community on Watson Boulevard in Byron (Warner Robins), Georgia for the purchase price of $34.5 million. Built in 2001 and spanning approximately 222,392 rentable square feet, Brighton Park offers well-designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
No, Georgia's cardiac arrest awareness form for student athletes is not tied to COVID vaccines
ATLANTA — Parents of Georgia student-athletes are asked to fill out a form saying they know the risks of sudden cardiac arrest. Some parents are alleging the form is part of a new phenomenon relating to COVID-19 vaccines -- but this may not be the case. Social media posts...
Georgia Democrats applaud, Republicans pan Biden’s State of the Union speech
Members of Georgia's congressional delegation react to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
