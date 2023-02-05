“It was nerve wrecking” – Adam Pally Reveals a Hilarious Incident While He Filming Parachute Scene With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
While Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Rumored to Play Villain in ‘Armor Wars’, THIS ‘Spiderman’ Anti-Hero Role Could Have Suited Him Better
Arnold Schwarzenegger was and still remains one of the biggest action heroes of Hollywood. The actor who started his career as a bodybuilder quickly rose to fame, for both his physique and his personality. The 75-year-old first acted in Hercules in New York and is still getting acting projects for increasingly bigger projects.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
netflixjunkie.com
Maria Shriver Revealed the Reason Behind Her Going to a Convent After She Got Divorced from Arnold Schwarzenegger
While the world was recovering from the pandemic’s losses, Maria Shriver was dealing with her anticipated divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple originally split in the year 2011 but got officially divorced in 2021. Until 2011, they were counted as one of the most successful couples in Hollywood. The...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
netflixjunkie.com
FAKE! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Called Out for Staging Clips in Docuseries
There are many similarities that one can draw out from the Oprah interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave and their Netflix docuseries. However, there are also many differences that fans have pointed out. While a few observations were heavily biased, an expert body language expert has thoroughly studied the couple to let the world know what their body language indicates as they make big claims against the Royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger Breaks Down the ‘go big or go home’ Myth about Bodybuilding, Shares Some Progressive Tips to Get Jacked
The world recognizes Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time. The Hollywood giant has left his mark as the ideal inspiration for bodybuilders for generations to come. Nonetheless, none of this success came overnight to the star who was grinding hard with all his blood sweat, and tears. Years of strict training and gym protocols eventually helped Schwarzenegger establish himself as the benchmark in bodybuilding.
netflixjunkie.com
“He gave no signs that he was in a committed..” – Throwback to When Will Smith Got a Little Too Comfortable With Margot Robbie
Will Smith is a man of many credits. While he is one of the most successful and popular actors in the industry, the Men In Black star is not without controversies as well. Almost a year ago, Smith broke the internet after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The slap gate was one of the biggest lows in the actor’s life. However, time and again, Smith has been involved in some very controversial things, raising a lot of eyebrows.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Make Neat Comparisons Between Henry Cavill and Legendary Peter Cushing, and It Is Not Just Sherlock Holmes
There is something about the classic actors that is so intriguing. For instance, Peter Cushing, who had a huge acting career, has set a benchmark for superhero movies. While talking about British actors, Henry Cavill is also the kind of actor who has established himself as a Hollywood giant. As the actor has gained a lot of fame, fans compared Cushing to this classic British actor.
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to the Time When Joe Rogan Ditched Ben Affleck as the Greatest Batman Ever to Pick THIS Actor
There have been many portrayals of superhero characters from DC Comics. For instance, Henry Cavill, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and so forth have portrayed the character of Superman. Likewise, Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, and so forth have portrayed the character of Batman. While different people have different actors as their favorite, Joe Rogan once ditched Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne to choose an English actor.
netflixjunkie.com
Love or Pure Manipulation? Fans Think Jada Pinkett Smith Played a Big Role in the Oscar Slapgate
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of those Hollywood couples who may seem perfectly content on the surface, but there will always be a ground to speculate if we dig deeper. Their open relationship has always been a topic of discussion, and fans and critics often find it difficult to find out if there is any sour feeling between the two. The 2022 Oscar slapgate controversy is just a testament to this fact.
netflixjunkie.com
The Lesser Known Music Career of Ryan Gosling That Earned Him the Nickname, Baby Goose
Over the years, we have witnessed a number of celebrities going all in, adding new endeavors to their multi-hyphenate titles. From Ryan Reynolds to Kim Kardashian, the list of Hollywood stars with successful careers beyond Hollywood goes on. However, Reynolds is not the only Ryan who has a lot to offer to the audience apart from his acting skills. Ryan Gosling has a hidden career up his sleeve too.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Witcher’ Creators Wanted Henry Cavill to Play a Diluted Version of the Geralt? Another Speculation About the Actor’s Exit Surfaces Online
Amongst the biggest shockers for Hollywood in 2022, one was the Henry Cavill exit from The Witcher. Cavill played a key role in popularizing the series and the character. Owing to the big star he is, the actor’s exit soon took the internet by storm. Fans were devastated after he announced that he will no longer reprise his role in the show’s fourth season. And naturally, a plethora of rumors about the actor’s exit started making the rounds.
netflixjunkie.com
“So incredibly disrespectful” – Doja Cat Lashes Out for Being Compared with Britney Spears Over a Haircut
Doja Cat is not happy about being compared to Britney Spears. Both singers have a large fan base and are still very much in the limelight. While the ‘Boss Bitch’ singer rose to fame recently, Spears has been a heartthrob since the early 2000s. The latter disappeared from the limelight for a while, but recently came back to social media again.
netflixjunkie.com
Being a Canadian, Does Ryan Reynolds Really Have a Passion for Football?
Ryan Reynolds has made quite a name for himself in the world’s oldest film industry. It has been years nay, decades since this superstar left his homeland of Canada and got settled in America. However, he still has a strong connection to his homeland and can frequently be seen enjoying a hockey game there.
netflixjunkie.com
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Lana Del Rey Sharing Wholesome Moment With a Fan Will Leave You Awestruck
Taylor Swift always comes around whenever we sit down to talk about fans and friendship. The global superstar is not just a famous face in Hollywood but has grown into a society. Over the years, the American singer has become close with so many celebrities that we fail to count sometimes. Beginning from business collaborations to creating a forever bond that extends far beyond, the recording studio has always been her style.
netflixjunkie.com
History Repeats as Beyoncé Fans Boo Harry Styles on Stage at the Grammys After His Win
Sunday was one of the biggest music nights as the grand 65th Grammy awards took place. While the ceremony honors music legends for their contribution to the musical scene, it also manages to create new controversies every year. This year, history repeated once again when Beyoncé fans were enraged that their idol had lost the Album of The Year award to Harry Styles.
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Kanye West Paid a Visit to ‘Rick and Morty’ Writers’ Room Thanks to His Buddy Justin Roiland?
It is no secret that Kanye West is a fan of Rick and Morty. The Donda singer has always managed to penetrate different horizons of the entertainment industry. Perhaps a world of crazy ideas and different realities is something that fascinates the entertainer, like a million other fans. Moreover, he is also known for making complex music with layers to it.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Lose Their Mind as Dwayne Johnson Meets Adele for the First Time at Grammys
The thing that really makes fans go crazy about Grammy evenings is the memories that our favorite celebrities leave us with. And this year, the award function came with even bigger and jaw-dropping surprises. We finally got the moment we have been waiting for for the last six years. Yes, you are thinking it right! Adele, 34, returned to the red carpet for this music festival with a full blast.
netflixjunkie.com
Is One Piece Netflix’s Biggest Live Action Adaptation Test?
Live-action adaptations of anime are one of the most popular storytelling formats around the world right now. They are thrilling, exciting, and a lot of fun to watch. This genre enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Owing to the popularity the genre enjoys, various streaming giants, including Netflix, dabble in the anime genre. And previously, Netflix announced the live adaptation of the popular anime series One Piece. However, One piece was one of its most ambitious anime projects until recently.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill to Star in Yet Another Bond-Like Film but NOT ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ Sequel
After seeing the world’s second-sexiest man alive in the role of the most loved superhero, fans wanted to see him in different roles, too. And thus, Henry Cavill portrayed the character of the great Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Original series The Witcher. However, fans predicted the British actor to portray James Bond following his roles as a spy in various films. Unfortunately, their dream of seeing their favorite actor as the iconic 007 hasn’t come true, still. But what if you can see him in yet another spy film sequel?
Comments / 0