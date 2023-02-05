Read full article on original website
coloradohometownweekly.com
Charge! Stein lays body on line in much-needed win for Boulder hoops
Riley Stein has placed his body in peril for Boulder’s hoops team this winter. Anything for a win. That’s his mentality — the Panthers’ too — with their playoff hopes clinging to life support. On Tuesday, Stein’s teammates raced to pick him up after he...
coloradohometownweekly.com
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7
Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Erie High team wins state engineering design challenge
Erie High senior Mackenzie Campbell said her jaw dropped when she learned her team won an engineering challenge to design an unmanned aircraft as a solution to the need for more efficient rural package deliveries. “There was a lot of trial and error,” she said. “It felt like we were...
KDVR.com
The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. The hidden history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. Serious injuries in pedestrian crash. The driver was reported...
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Winter Bike to Work Day coming to Boulder County
Boulder County will participate in the international Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday. Bike to Work Day is a popular free event that encourages commuters to save money, enhance health, reduce road traffic and enhance air quality by biking to work. The main Bike to Work Day event is held annually on the fourth Wednesday in June, but the winter Bike to Work Day is a “tradition for seasoned cyclists,” according to the event website.
Cold front will hit Denver metro area this afternoon, roads may become slick
A cold front will bring a little snow and strong winds to the Denver metro area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
KDVR.com
Fire damages house in Fort Collins
An investigation is underway into a damaging fire at a Fort Collins house. An investigation is underway into a damaging fire at a Fort Collins house. Last year came close to making the top 10 for wildfire acres burned, and a new report from FEMA analyzes the number of acres burned and the risks that remain once the fire is out. Carly Cassady reports.
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
System brings mountain snow, chance of snow in Denver
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a beautiful weekend in Colorado, another winter weather system has arrived in the state. The system will bring light snow to Colorado's mountains throughout Monday, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains and...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
denverite.com
How to choose a Denver mayor, according to four Denver mayors
This year, Denverites are choosing from 17 candidates competing to run the city. Historically, Denver mayors are tough to unseat and rarely serve fewer than three terms, unless they choose to move on. So picking a mayor is a likely long-term decision. But it’s also urgent. Many types of...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield nonprofits receive Daniels Fund grants
Multiple nonprofit organizations from Broomfield, Boulder and Longmont are among those that received grants from the Daniels Fund. The fund awarded $63 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in 2022. Bill Daniels, the founder of the fund, directs the...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville appoints two to City Council seats
Two new councilmembers were sworn in to serve on the Louisville City Council on Tuesday night. Barbara Hamlington and Dietrich Hoefner will fill the Ward 3 vacancies until November’s elections after being unanimously voted to join the Council. Mayor Dennis Maloney said that all seven applicants who applied and...
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado
Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.
