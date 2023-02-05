Read full article on original website
Georgia Bulldogs news: 4-Star in-state QB gets offer, Buckeyes felt UGA was ‘fat and lazy’, more
Heading into the middle of the week here are all the Georgia Bulldogs news updates you need to get caught up on the stories surrounding the Dawgs. Kirby Smart is looking to keep the cabinet stocked with quality quarterbacks, offering four-star in-state signal-caller Jake Merklinger out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. Currently, Merklinger is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2024, and the No. 81 overall player per 247 Sports.
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
Georgia Bulldogs Target Atascocita Standout
Every recruiting cycle, the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs offers a pair of scholarships to running backs. This spring, Atascocita four-star standout Tory Blaylock received an offer from the prestigious gridiron program. A native of Humble, Blaylock is only a sophomore and is already fielding scholarships from local programs Houston, Texas Tech, and UT, as well as powerhouses Notre Dame and Tennessee. Blaylock originally made the recruitment radar after former Dallas Cowboys DeMarco Murray personally recruited Blaylock for his alma mater at Oklahoma.
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
Georgia pass rusher to miss spring practice due to injury, per report
Georgia pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. will not participate in spring practice due to a shoulder injury, per a report. According to DawgHQ’s Jake Rowe, Jones recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss spring ball for the Bulldogs. However, the report says he is expected to be ready for fall camp.
Statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test scheduled for Wednesday
A statewide tornado warning drill and UGAAlert test is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 9 a.m., according to a release from the University of Georgia Office of Emergency Preparedness. The test will include a full activation of the UGAAlert emergency notification system along with campus outdoor warning sirens.
‘RHOC’ Alum Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson Dead at 22
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Slade Smiley, has died. He was 22. Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
Skeletal remains found near creek off Ga. 316 in Gwinnett, police say
Skeletal remains believed to be human were found near a creek in Gwinnett County on Monday evening, authorities confirmed.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
Comedian George Wallace describes growing up in historic Lynwood Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb County’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930s. The community claimed hundreds of residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically. George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood...
Driver crashes into school bus, speeds off, DeKalb police say
A car that crashed into a school bus fled the scene on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
