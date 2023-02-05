ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State uses quick start, clutch finish to edge Maryland

Joey Hauser scored 20 points and Michigan State snapped Maryland's four-game winning streak with a 63-58 win in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday night. Tyson Walker contributed 17 points and A.J. Hoggard racked up eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten), which scored the game's first 15 points.
