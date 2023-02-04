ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 81, Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner

By Brennen Rupp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7xDn_0kcwVkVA00

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

During his introductory press conference as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, Joe Barry noted that a team can never have enough defensive backs that can play the nickel position.

“That Star position. I think it’s vital,” Barry said. “I’m from the school where I think you can’t have enough guys that are potential nickels.”

The Packers currently have a trio of cornerbacks that excel playing on the boundary and are short on options for players to man the slot.

A player that Brian Gutekunst could target to help fill that void is Chamarri Conner. The Virginia Tech defensive back checks in at No. 81 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Conner was a four-year starter for the Hokies and played everywhere in the secondary during his time in Blacksburg.

In 2019, Conner played the nickel position for the Hokies and finished the season with 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, one interception, and a team-leading 5.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Conner was the only defensive back with 20 pressures.

The following season, Conner recorded 81 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. In 2021, Conner recorded 85 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and five pass deflections.

This past season, under new head coach Brent Pry, Conner moved to safety and recorded 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, and broke up two passes.

“Conner has played the nickel position and outside cornerback in his previous four seasons,’ Bryan Manning, the site manager of Gobbler Country said. “Conner played well in 2022 for a defense that had some issues upfront. The best part of Virginia Tech’s 2022 defense was the secondary and Conner was a big reason for that.”

NFL teams are always looking for defensive backs that can wear multiple hats. Conner did everything but serve the hot dogs during his team at Virginia Tech. He logged snaps on the boundary, safety, and primarily in the slot. That versatility will make him an attractive target for any team looking to add depth to their secondary.

“Conner has played essentially every position in Virginia Tech’s secondary under three different defensive coordinators,” Manning said. “That’s a strength. However, Conner is best suited for a role closer to the line of scrimmage. Playing in a traditional safety role in 2022 was a good experience for Conner. In his first two seasons, Conner played for the legendary Bud Foster before his retirement. Foster asked a lot of Conner, which tells you the value a good coach sees in him.”

Conner is a physical defensive back. The four-year starter has good size (6-0, 205 pounds) and has outstanding arm length. He flies downhill in run support and has an appetite for the physical side of the game. While Conner is physical, he’ll need to clean up his technique. According to PFF, Conner finished his career with 59 missed tackles.

“Conner is a physical presence but isn’t always a sure tackler,” Manning said. “Don’t mistake that for effort, though. NFL coaches will love his physicality. You can improve tackling and I don’t believe that’s an issue for him at all at the next level.”

In coverage, Conner has the size to match up with tight ends. The four-year starter showcases a good understanding of route concepts. He has the closing speed and length to break up passes. He’s at his best playing closer to the line of scrimmage, where his short-area quickness, instincts, size, and physicality shine through.

“Conner struggled in coverage at times, despite playing some cornerback during his time in Blacksburg,” Manning said. “Conner could match up vs. tight ends and hold his own. He’s played in the slot before, but at the next level he’d struggle against some of the quick and shifty slot receivers.”

Conner was a special teams ace during his time at Virginia Tech. He finished his career with 804 career snaps on special teams. From day one, Conner could be a core special teams player.

Fit with the Packers

Conner offers an exciting blend of size, athleticism, and versatility. With his special teams experience, he’d provide the Packers with a hired gun on special teams. On top of that, he’d provide the Packers with a much-needed physical presence in the secondary.

“If you want a smart, physical, experienced, and dependable player, Conner is your guy,” Manning said. “I look back to Chuck Clark, a former Virginia Tech defensive back who was an afterthought in the 2017 NFL draft. Smart coaches saw his value and now he is an excellent NFL player. I can see a similar career for Conner. While he and Clark are different players, Conner’s versatility will endear him to NFL coaches. Divine Deablo played safety for the Hokies and is now a linebacker for the Raiders. Again, Conner is different from Diablo, but I see Conner as a mix between him and Clark. Clark played cornerback and safety in college, while Deablo played safety. Conner will fit in somewhere with a smart defensive coordinator.”

With his ability to fill multiple roles and special teams experience, Conner would make for an attractive day-three target for the Packers.

The Virginia Tech defensive back could provide depth at cornerback and safety while making an immediate impact on special teams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles LB Haason Reddick on leaving Panthers: They had other plans

Last year, Haason Reddick had let it be known that he didn’t want to leave the Carolina Panthers. But it seems like they left him no other choice. During his media availability for Monday’s Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, Reddick was asked why he wanted to test the waters of free agency following what would be his one and only season in Charlotte. The Philadelphia Eagles star linebacker, though, didn’t exactly believe it panned out that way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado wins out over Florida, LSU for blue-chip wide receiver

Florida football missed out on four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson on Saturday when the high school junior announced his commitment decision. The 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound player out of Lafayette (Louisiana) Christian Academy chose the Colorado Buffaloes over the Gators and LSU Tigers — the last schools remaining when he whittled his choices down the final three on Jan. 30.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy