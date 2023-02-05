Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
ROCKETS FLY AWAY WITH CONFERENCE CROWN
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Mineral Ridge 81-53 in their 9th straight win to get the season sweep on the Rams and clinch the MVAC-Scarlet title Tuesday night. Lowellville advances to 18-1 and is 13-0 in conference play this season. Both of Lowellville’s 1000 point-scorers led the way, as Anthony Lucente...
TIGERS EARN WIN 300 FOR COACH BAKER
CAMPBELL OH- Last week Newton Falls saw their legendary boys basketball coach Roy Sembach grab win number 500 on his career. They have a pretty impressive coach on their girls side as well who got his own milestone on Monday night. Mark Baker captured his 300th career victory as the Tigers downed Campbell 39-20.
SISTER ACT FOR SOUTHERN
LEETONIA OH- The Southern Local Shroades sisters combined for 54 points as the Indians took down the Leetonia Bears 70-39 in an EOAC match-up. Southern’s Freshman Allyssa Shroades was red hot from the 3-point arc as she set a school record draining 8 3’s on her way to 24 points. Big sister Ashley Shroades scored a game high 30 points. Teammate Olivia Kerns scores 10 points.The Indians sank 14 3 points in he contest.
BADGER BREAKS UP THE ROCKETS TAKEOFF
VIENNA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to take on their arch rival, the Mathews Mustangs. Duncan Moy led the Braves once again as he dropped 21 points. Moy also had help from Cole “Magic Man” Burnett, who finished the game with 12 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. The Braves had a 17 point lead going into the half.
RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE
CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
EAGLES GET BRAGGING RIGHTS IN BACKYARD BRAWL
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The John F. Kennedy Eagles are a high-scoring unit that averages around 75 points a game. Despite first half struggles at rival Howland on Tuesday, the Eagles showed exactly why. The third quarter was monstrous as they outscored the Tigers 33-9 in the period and held off a late rally to take a 58-56 victory.
CHANEY GETS PAST THE CARDINALS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Looking for their second straight SVC win in a row and a season sweep of Cardinal Mooney, the Cowboys got out to an early lead. While Mooney would rally to eventually knot things up with a few minutes to play in the first, Chaney would end the quarter on a 12-2 run to close the first ahead by ten. Chaney was led by Jason Hewlett’s ten first quarter points, along with Josiah Gonzalez’s two made three’s as well as a made shot from beyond the arc from Matt Jones.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Opposing Coaches Call Out Pitt's Weaknesses
The Athletic's Seth Davis talked to opposing head coaches about their strengths and weaknesses.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Blackhawk, Western Beaver schools dismissing early due to train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Students in theBlackhawk and Western Beaver County school districts will be dismissed early on Monday due to the massive train derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio. Blackhawk said high school dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., followed by the middle school at 12:45 p.m. and...
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
Schools to close after train derailment fire in East Palestine
The mayor announced in a press conference Sunday afternoon that schools are set to close Monday after the train derailment fire situation in East Palestine.
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
