Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo State Athletics
Emil Norrman And Angelina Cruzal Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Emil Norrman (Kungsbacka, Sweden/Dells Ducks) from the men's hockey team and Angelina Cruzal (Campbell, CA/San Jose Jr. Sharks) from the women's hockey team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Norrman, a junior business major, had a dominant...
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Track and Field Finishes Seventh at Brockport Multi
BROCKPORT, NY – The Buffalo State indoor track and field teams earned a pair of first-place finishes at the Brockport Multi Meet on Saturday afternoon, as the Bengals prepare for a huge weekend at the Boston University David Hemery Invitational this upcoming weekend. FOR THE BENGAL MEN (7th OUT...
hbsdealer.com
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Lake Placid ER closing
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address an issue. For more on this particular topic, read this Adirondack Almanack post on the planned closure of the Lake Placid Emergency Room.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
CHAZY, N.Y. — A contestant on tonight's new episode of "Jeopardy!" is originally from Chazy, New York. Tanya Parrott was born and raised in the North Country and worked as a librarian in Montgomery County. Parrott now lives in Northern Virginia. You can catch her on Jeopardy tonight, Feb....
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Plattsburgh Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh man will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. According to the DA, Kristopher A. Duncan was sentenced to four years in state prison and five years of post release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
mynbc5.com
Morrisonville firefighter loses home in early morning fire
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. — A family in Morrisonville, New York, is without a home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning. The Morrisonville Fire Department responded to the flames on Mason Street just after midnight. Multiple fire departments worked for several hours to put out the flames. The department...
New Owners for McKee’s Pub & Grill in Winooski
McKee's Pub & Grill has been a Winooski staple for 35 years. As of January 1, it has new owners: Ryan Johnston and his aunt Jamie Lacourse bought the bar at 19 East Allen Street from Lance McKee, who still owns Papa McKee's Pizzeria in Richmond in his "semiretirement," Johnston said.
