The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Hewlett leads Chaney to route of Cardinal Mooney
Hewlett would act quickly, scoring 10 points in the first quarter alone.
Player of the Game: Warren JFK’s Nick Ryan
Warren JFK Sophomore Nick Ryan was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles' thrilling 58-56 win over rival Howland.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE
CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
ysnlive.com
SISTER ACT FOR SOUTHERN
LEETONIA OH- The Southern Local Shroades sisters combined for 54 points as the Indians took down the Leetonia Bears 70-39 in an EOAC match-up. Southern’s Freshman Allyssa Shroades was red hot from the 3-point arc as she set a school record draining 8 3’s on her way to 24 points. Big sister Ashley Shroades scored a game high 30 points. Teammate Olivia Kerns scores 10 points.The Indians sank 14 3 points in he contest.
ysnlive.com
THE NE8 IS STILL PAINTED BLUE AND PROPERTY OF POLAND
POLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knew coming in to this season Poland was still the team to beat. No one had ever dethroned the Bulldogs in the 4 years the NE8 existed. Only once did a team even share the top spot with them. They’ve only lost 3 conference games in 5 years. Yet, there were still expectations that they wouldn’t be what they were. The Bulldogs had to field all the outside questions about what they graduated last year, and how they would possibly be able to maintain their dominance. Well they found an answer all season long, and at the end of the road here we sit looking at a Poland team that is still on top. Their 60-26 win over Lakeview on Monday night clinched an outright title.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS EARN WIN 300 FOR COACH BAKER
CAMPBELL OH- Last week Newton Falls saw their legendary boys basketball coach Roy Sembach grab win number 500 on his career. They have a pretty impressive coach on their girls side as well who got his own milestone on Monday night. Mark Baker captured his 300th career victory as the Tigers downed Campbell 39-20.
Watch: Warren JFK vs. Howland Boys Basketball
Recent history points to this matchup should be a thriller.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
Warren JFK head football coach steps down
Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
27 First News
East Palestine schools make decision to close
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in the East Palestine City School District will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the train derailment and chemical release of odorous fumes that happened there. The schools will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. According to school officials,...
27 First News
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Power restored after outage at local mall
According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
erienewsnow.com
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment
It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
Local event marks end of Chinese New Year
Sunday is the official end of the Chinese New Year.
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
