Austintown, OH

RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE

CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
SISTER ACT FOR SOUTHERN

LEETONIA OH- The Southern Local Shroades sisters combined for 54 points as the Indians took down the Leetonia Bears 70-39 in an EOAC match-up. Southern’s Freshman Allyssa Shroades was red hot from the 3-point arc as she set a school record draining 8 3’s on her way to 24 points. Big sister Ashley Shroades scored a game high 30 points. Teammate Olivia Kerns scores 10 points.The Indians sank 14 3 points in he contest.
THE NE8 IS STILL PAINTED BLUE AND PROPERTY OF POLAND

POLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knew coming in to this season Poland was still the team to beat. No one had ever dethroned the Bulldogs in the 4 years the NE8 existed. Only once did a team even share the top spot with them. They’ve only lost 3 conference games in 5 years. Yet, there were still expectations that they wouldn’t be what they were. The Bulldogs had to field all the outside questions about what they graduated last year, and how they would possibly be able to maintain their dominance. Well they found an answer all season long, and at the end of the road here we sit looking at a Poland team that is still on top. Their 60-26 win over Lakeview on Monday night clinched an outright title.
TIGERS EARN WIN 300 FOR COACH BAKER

CAMPBELL OH- Last week Newton Falls saw their legendary boys basketball coach Roy Sembach grab win number 500 on his career. They have a pretty impressive coach on their girls side as well who got his own milestone on Monday night. Mark Baker captured his 300th career victory as the Tigers downed Campbell 39-20.
East Palestine schools make decision to close

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in the East Palestine City School District will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the train derailment and chemical release of odorous fumes that happened there. The schools will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. According to school officials,...
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
The Rippling Effects of the Ohio Train Derailment

It's still an active site in East Palestine, Ohio after a train went off the rails on Friday night. The blaze has died down significantly, but a lot of clean-up needs done and the derailment has put a temporary halt to transporting goods in Eastern Ohio. Scott Frederick, the Chief...
