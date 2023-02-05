Read full article on original website
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE
CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
ysnlive.com
THE NE8 IS STILL PAINTED BLUE AND PROPERTY OF POLAND
POLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knew coming in to this season Poland was still the team to beat. No one had ever dethroned the Bulldogs in the 4 years the NE8 existed. Only once did a team even share the top spot with them. They’ve only lost 3 conference games in 5 years. Yet, there were still expectations that they wouldn’t be what they were. The Bulldogs had to field all the outside questions about what they graduated last year, and how they would possibly be able to maintain their dominance. Well they found an answer all season long, and at the end of the road here we sit looking at a Poland team that is still on top. Their 60-26 win over Lakeview on Monday night clinched an outright title.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES GET BRAGGING RIGHTS IN BACKYARD BRAWL
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The John F. Kennedy Eagles are a high-scoring unit that averages around 75 points a game. Despite first half struggles at rival Howland on Tuesday, the Eagles showed exactly why. The third quarter was monstrous as they outscored the Tigers 33-9 in the period and held off a late rally to take a 58-56 victory.
ysnlive.com
BADGER BREAKS UP THE ROCKETS TAKEOFF
VIENNA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to take on their arch rival, the Mathews Mustangs. Duncan Moy led the Braves once again as he dropped 21 points. Moy also had help from Cole “Magic Man” Burnett, who finished the game with 12 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. The Braves had a 17 point lead going into the half.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD GOES ALL OUT
GIRARD, OH – The Girard Lady Indians played host to the Niles Red Dragons Monday evening in what was a dominant performance for Girard. In the lopsided 60-23 win. Girard saw three players reach double digit scoring where Sieasia Triplett scored 17 points, Allison Durkin with 15 points, and Mia Malito contributed with 12 points of her own.
ysnlive.com
SISTER ACT FOR SOUTHERN
LEETONIA OH- The Southern Local Shroades sisters combined for 54 points as the Indians took down the Leetonia Bears 70-39 in an EOAC match-up. Southern’s Freshman Allyssa Shroades was red hot from the 3-point arc as she set a school record draining 8 3’s on her way to 24 points. Big sister Ashley Shroades scored a game high 30 points. Teammate Olivia Kerns scores 10 points.The Indians sank 14 3 points in he contest.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS EARN WIN 300 FOR COACH BAKER
CAMPBELL OH- Last week Newton Falls saw their legendary boys basketball coach Roy Sembach grab win number 500 on his career. They have a pretty impressive coach on their girls side as well who got his own milestone on Monday night. Mark Baker captured his 300th career victory as the Tigers downed Campbell 39-20.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY GETS PAST THE CARDINALS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Looking for their second straight SVC win in a row and a season sweep of Cardinal Mooney, the Cowboys got out to an early lead. While Mooney would rally to eventually knot things up with a few minutes to play in the first, Chaney would end the quarter on a 12-2 run to close the first ahead by ten. Chaney was led by Jason Hewlett’s ten first quarter points, along with Josiah Gonzalez’s two made three’s as well as a made shot from beyond the arc from Matt Jones.
Watch: Warren JFK vs. Howland Boys Basketball
Recent history points to this matchup should be a thriller.
Warren JFK head football coach steps down
Veteran Dom Prologo has officially announced his resignation as head football coach at Warren JFK.
Schedule released for USFL games at Tom Benson HOF Stadium
**For previous coverage, watch above CANTON (WJW) –The United States Football League has announced its 2023 season schedule, with the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium serving as the home hub for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. The two teams announced their schedules Tuesday morning. Each team will play five home games in […]
Michigan adds former college QB, Youngstown State assistant to staff
A former college quarterback with long-time ties to the state of Michigan has joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga, a Madison Heights native and former quarterback at Division II Northwood University, has been tapped as an offensive analyst, the program announced Tuesday. Sinagoga, who later attended Central Michigan, was...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
27 First News
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
Eyes of nation on East Palestine, Ohio
The attention of the nation is on East Palestine this week following a chemical train derailment there Friday night.
Ohio man cited following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.” Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville. Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane. Meanwhile, police say, […]
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening.
kentwired.com
Grand openings in downtown Kent
This past Saturday, two unique shops hosted their grand openings in downtown Kent. Both Rocco’s Cupcakes Café and Sun in Leo had busy stores on opening day. The two owners, who are also Kent State Alumnae, spoke about opening their business in Kent. Tv2’s Sydney Brown has the...
