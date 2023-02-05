ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

John Nett earns NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week notice

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State centerfielder John Nett has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week following his phenomenal Opening Weekend in Missouri. John Nett was a monster at the top of the St. Cloud State order over the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Riley Ahern and John Nett named NSIC Players of the Week

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball student-athletes Riley Ahern and John Nett have respectively been named NSIC Pitcher and Player of the Week after stellar Opening Weekends in Joplin as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo each have earned their second career Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference weekly honor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

JoJo Chobak and Dayle Ross named WCHA Players of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud State Women's Hockey student-athletes have been named WCHA Players of the Week as JoJo Chobak earned Goaltender of the Week honors and Dayle Ross picked up Defender of the Week notice from the league office on Monday. The honor is the third of Chobak's career while Ross has earned her first career weekly award.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women’s Swim & Dive Set for NSIC Championships

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive team is set to compete in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Teams Earn CSCCA Scholar All-America Team Recognition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Both St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams earned recognition for their efforts in the classroom on Feb. 2, as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its list of Scholar All-America Teams for the Fall 2022 semester. The Huskies women posted a team GPA of 3.63 to earn the honor, while the men posted a 3.10 GPA to the honor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wisfarmer.com

Ag Briefs: Milk prices slide

Wisconsin dairies were among National Mastitis Council's “cream of the crop” for producing quality milk during its Feb. 2 National Dairy Quality Awards program. Two state dairies were among six that earned a Platinum Award: Dolph Dairy LLC, Lake Mills, and Endres Berryridge Farms LLC, Waunakee. Other Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
DODGEVILLE, WI
B105

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN

