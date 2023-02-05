Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
John Nett earns NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week notice
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State centerfielder John Nett has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week following his phenomenal Opening Weekend in Missouri. John Nett was a monster at the top of the St. Cloud State order over the...
scsuhuskies.com
Riley Ahern and John Nett named NSIC Players of the Week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball student-athletes Riley Ahern and John Nett have respectively been named NSIC Pitcher and Player of the Week after stellar Opening Weekends in Joplin as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo each have earned their second career Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference weekly honor.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Gears Up for Key Conference Matchups
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team gears up for their last full weekend of home matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will host Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11 at Halenbeck Hall. Friday's game will tip-off at 7:30...
scsuhuskies.com
JoJo Chobak and Dayle Ross named WCHA Players of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud State Women's Hockey student-athletes have been named WCHA Players of the Week as JoJo Chobak earned Goaltender of the Week honors and Dayle Ross picked up Defender of the Week notice from the league office on Monday. The honor is the third of Chobak's career while Ross has earned her first career weekly award.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women’s Swim & Dive Set for NSIC Championships
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive team is set to compete in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Teams Earn CSCCA Scholar All-America Team Recognition
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Both St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams earned recognition for their efforts in the classroom on Feb. 2, as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its list of Scholar All-America Teams for the Fall 2022 semester. The Huskies women posted a team GPA of 3.63 to earn the honor, while the men posted a 3.10 GPA to the honor.
Watch Jared Allen’s Curling Team Upset Duluthian John Shuster’s Team At U.S. Championships
Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now. Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native...
wisfarmer.com
Ag Briefs: Milk prices slide
Wisconsin dairies were among National Mastitis Council's “cream of the crop” for producing quality milk during its Feb. 2 National Dairy Quality Awards program. Two state dairies were among six that earned a Platinum Award: Dolph Dairy LLC, Lake Mills, and Endres Berryridge Farms LLC, Waunakee. Other Wisconsin...
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Wisconsin
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
