Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
gogriffs.com
This Week in Canisius Athletics: Feb. 7-14
Postseason competition for swimming and diving, the start of the regular season for both men's and women's lacrosse, and a pair of home games for men's basketball highlight a busy schedule This Week in Canisius Athletics. Hockey. Social Media: Twitter | Instagram. Feb. 10: at Mercyhurst | 7 p.m. Live...
Victor basketball defeats Irondequoit in heavyweight clash
Garrett Clar had a game-high 27 points for the Blue Devils
Twins fueling Franklin basketball back to prominence
The Bulldogs are off to their best start since 2012
Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
westsidenewsny.com
Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl
After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
It is certainly not the standard that most in the Rochester and Upstate New York area are used to.
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo
An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11
Sunrise Smart Start: Buffalo earthquake, N. Clinton …. Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023. First Responders Spotlight: Gates officer served …. Officer Thomas Irwin began his career of service with the Marine Corps, stationed in California. He stayed...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
Buffalo man shot several times Sunday morning, undergoes surgery at ECMC
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man underwent surgery after he was shot several times Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near Wick Street and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue. A 19-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Police.
spectrumlocalnews.com
One bishop's everlasting impact on the Rochester community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bishop in Rochester has been changing his community for decades. Bishop David J. Singleton explains how his time serving as a firefighter taught him how to leave a lasting impression for generations to come. Singleton knew early in his life that he would go on...
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Western New York
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Western New York. That is according to the U.S. Earthquake Notification System.
News 2 You: A rarity for the papacy, the Buffalo ice boom goes bust, and a big accomplishment for a new president
Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff in 700 years to announce plans to resign the papacy, which is traditionally a role served until one’s death. Frail health was a reason cited for Benedict’s decision. However, he went on to live for nearly another decade until he recently passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.
