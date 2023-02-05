ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

gogriffs.com

This Week in Canisius Athletics: Feb. 7-14

Postseason competition for swimming and diving, the start of the regular season for both men's and women's lacrosse, and a pair of home games for men's basketball highlight a busy schedule This Week in Canisius Athletics. Hockey. Social Media: Twitter | Instagram. Feb. 10: at Mercyhurst | 7 p.m. Live...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Jessie Pegula provides update on mom's health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessie Pegula is opening up about what happened to her mom, Kim. Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, suffered a cardiac arrest in her Florida home last June. In a letter written on the Players' Tribune, Jessie Pegula details the events of...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl

After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
BROCKPORT, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
Tribune-Review

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo

An earthquake struck near Buffalo, N.Y., early Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at about 6:15 a.m. Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking...
BUFFALO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11

Sunrise Smart Start: Buffalo earthquake, N. Clinton …. Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023. First Responders Spotlight: Gates officer served …. Officer Thomas Irwin began his career of service with the Marine Corps, stationed in California. He stayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Earthquake security cam footage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Viewers have been sending in footage from Monday morning’s earthquake. Some of these videos can be seen above. To submit a video for consideration or photo of the earthquake’s aftermath, email ReportIt@wivb.com. For more information on the earthquake, click here. Kathryn Magee sent in the following photos of cracks in her […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot several times Sunday morning, undergoes surgery at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man underwent surgery after he was shot several times Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday near Wick Street and Broadway, just west of Bailey Avenue. A 19-year-old Buffalo man was shot several times and was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Police.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One bishop's everlasting impact on the Rochester community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bishop in Rochester has been changing his community for decades. Bishop David J. Singleton explains how his time serving as a firefighter taught him how to leave a lasting impression for generations to come. Singleton knew early in his life that he would go on...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY

