HIGHLIGHTS: MC Baseball wins home opener in doubleheader sweep

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chaps swept their doubleheader against Wayland Baptist in their first home games of the season.

The Chaps won the first game 8-0 which only lasted seven innings. Midland College won the second game 14-0 after just five innings. Midland College pitchers Tyler Boudreau (2.0 IP), Matt Guthmiller (2.0 IP) and Hudson Parker (1.0 IP) combined for a no-hitter in the second game.

Watch the video above for highlights from the second game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.