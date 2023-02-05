HIGHLIGHTS: MC Baseball wins home opener in doubleheader sweep
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Chaps swept their doubleheader against Wayland Baptist in their first home games of the season.
The Chaps won the first game 8-0 which only lasted seven innings. Midland College won the second game 14-0 after just five innings. Midland College pitchers Tyler Boudreau (2.0 IP), Matt Guthmiller (2.0 IP) and Hudson Parker (1.0 IP) combined for a no-hitter in the second game.
