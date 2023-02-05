ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kiké Hernandez has bold message for doubters of shortstop ability

The middle of the Boston Red Sox' infield is an area of concern heading into the 2023 MLB season. Xander Bogaerts' departure and Trevor Story's elbow surgery have formed giant question marks at the second base and shortstop positions. Super utilityman Kiké Hernandez hopes to be part of the solution....
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....

