Crookston, MN

goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Baseball Bound for Aloha State to Commence 2023 Campaign

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program commences the 2023 season with a two-game series at Hawai'i Pacific University Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. Both games will commence at 6 p.m. C.T. Central O'ahu Regional Park in Waipahu, Hawai'i. The Golden Eagles are coming...
CROOKSTON, MN
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Hockey Set for WCCHA Tournament in Blaine

CROOKSTON, Minn. – — The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey program is set for their second-consecutive WCCHA Tournament at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minn. The Golden Eagles have been in the WCCHA for two seasons and have made it to Blaine both years. Minnesota Crookston finished fifth in the KRACH Rankings and are coming into the tournament as the fifth seed.
BLAINE, MN
fox44news.com

Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco

Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
WACO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Hotels in the Texas Hill Country: The Cell Block Hotel in Clifton, Texas

The Texas Hill Country is as expansive as it is beautiful. There are so many adorable towns and breathtaking landscapes to see. When you’re trying to pinpoint your destination on your next road trip or romantic getaway, and you’re looking for hotels in the Texas Hill Country, we have the best recommendation!
CLIFTON, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Woman killed in Temple crash identified

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco man accused of kidnapping, beating, and shooting ex-girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
BELLMEAD, TX

