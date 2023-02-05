Read full article on original website
Related
goldeneaglesports.com
Golden Eagle Women's Basketball Set for Pivotal Weekend in the NSIC North against Dragons and Wolves
• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's basketball team heads into a crucial home weekend, as they are playing for a NSIC berth and seeding. The Golden Eagles will host Minnesota State University Moorhead Friday,. February 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Northern State University Saturday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m. The Golden...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Baseball Bound for Aloha State to Commence 2023 Campaign
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball program commences the 2023 season with a two-game series at Hawai'i Pacific University Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. Both games will commence at 6 p.m. C.T. Central O'ahu Regional Park in Waipahu, Hawai'i. The Golden Eagles are coming...
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Set for WCCHA Tournament in Blaine
CROOKSTON, Minn. – — The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey program is set for their second-consecutive WCCHA Tournament at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minn. The Golden Eagles have been in the WCCHA for two seasons and have made it to Blaine both years. Minnesota Crookston finished fifth in the KRACH Rankings and are coming into the tournament as the fifth seed.
fox44news.com
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
mycurlyadventures.com
Hotels in the Texas Hill Country: The Cell Block Hotel in Clifton, Texas
The Texas Hill Country is as expansive as it is beautiful. There are so many adorable towns and breathtaking landscapes to see. When you’re trying to pinpoint your destination on your next road trip or romantic getaway, and you’re looking for hotels in the Texas Hill Country, we have the best recommendation!
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
'I don't want him to be forgotten' | Mother of fatally-stabbed Belton student plans a memorial service
BELTON, Texas — Every day is tough for a Belton mother who lost her son nearly nine months ago. "It's like everything I do in life, it's what would Joe do?," mother of Joe Ramirez, Amanda Rios said. "What would Joe say? Where would Joe be? It's hard. I can see where some people can't carry on."
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
News Channel 25
Woman killed in Temple crash identified
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash has been identified as 59-year-old Margaret Flood of Temple. The accident occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street. "The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the...
KWTX
Waco man accused of kidnapping, beating, and shooting ex-girlfriend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s...
KWTX
Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
KWTX
Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
One woman dead following Saturday car crash in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — A car crash Saturday has left one woman dead, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a call from the 3100 block of N Third Street for a crash involving two cars, according to police. When officers arrived, police say, they found...
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KWTX
Former Bellmead assistant police chief arrested again on same charges from 2021
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Former Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey was arrested again Friday on the same charges for which she was arrested in 2021. Kinsey’s arrest comes a month after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed those charges against her and a week before Kinsey’s attorney said she will sue the city of Bellmead.
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
Comments / 0